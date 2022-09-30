Platform Mary Jane Shoes at Versace Spring Summer 2023

We all had at least a couple of mary jane shoes in our childhood. Back then, I couldn’t think of any type of shoe I disliked more for going to school, but of course I never imagined that many years later, versace I would reimagine them in a gothic version with a thunderous platform.

The Italian firm had one of the parades Spring-Summer 2023 most famous thanks to the closure of its catwalk with Paris Hilton clad in a pink minidress and pumps, but before that, her collection was full of tributes to the sexy woman that Donatella Versace loves to wear. There was a lot of lace in babydoll dresses and slip dresses with extensive gothic influence; New accessories were also introduced, among which stand out some mary janes maximalist patent leather effect, present in look number 12.

What are Versace platform Mary Jane shoes like?

Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

The Milan-based brand has a never-ending love affair with platform shoes, has transformed basically any style with designs that stand several inches tall on very extravagant platforms. They have created moccasins, sandals, tennis shoes, boots and –the quintessence of platforms– their already famous Medusa Aevitas. It was only a matter of time before it was explored in new territories, and that of the mary janes seems to be more fertile than ever.

To these shoes that emerged in 1930 and were initially designed for girls and boys, versace has given them a bold treatment, keeping the straps that hug your instep, creating a T-Bar shape, but with a utilitarian-style platform that doesn’t go unnoticed.

How to combine Mary Jane shoes with platforms in Spring-Summer 2023?