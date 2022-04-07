Platform Mary Jane shoes: This is how the trend is in 2022

The mary jane shoes, closely linked to a sweet and romantic aesthetic since its origins, will rule the stylistic scene in 2022 with a totally renewed appearance. Transformed into cult objects in the 1950s by Coco Chanel, this type of footwear promises to become the most groundbreaking and revolutionary design of the season Spring/Summer 2022 thanks to the addition of platforms in your design.

Although we strongly believe that lovers of the acclaimed series The Bridgertons continue to dream of the classic variant of the mary jane shoes that was already shown to us in 2020 –and that we have remembered with the second installment–, this version will not be the one that becomes the winner in the coming months. Extravagance and ostentation have taken over the footwear in vogue for this spring and summer period, this has been ruled –for the moment– by designers and fashion experts who have shown, on the one hand, what are the garments in trend and, on the other hand, how to use them without failing.

Will there be room, however, for releases with a minimalist layout? One or another we should have on our radar, that’s for sure. midway between style preppy and the essence of movement pin-up they are found mary jane shoes, so it is not surprising that celebrities with styles that are far from each other succumb – equally – to them. Anne Hathaway and Sarah Jessica Parker are two personalities who surely understand the mary jane as the ideal alternative to any other type of shoe. But, will they be willing to fall for their references with platform XXL?

What are the trending platform Mary Jane shoes for Spring/Summer 2022?

With animal print and XXL platform

Knowing that mary jane shoes are back in 2022, Bottega Veneta has chosen to launch, in its collection Fall/Winter 2022, a design that we will want to acquire from this very moment. It is an eclectic purple model with which to inspire power and courage everywhere. Said article, in addition to having an animal print finish that makes it strongly distinguished, has an XL buckle, as well as its heel and platform.