Platform releases: Would you save your father if you could travel back in time?

Premieres on platforms

The Adam Project – Netflix

Adam (Ryan Reynolds) is a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) and his late father (Mark Ruffalo) to reconcile with his past so he can save the future.

Produced by Ryan Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, Stranger Things), this film that mixes action, adventure and time travel, stars Reynolds himself, along with Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and the young Walker Scobell in his first role.

In a world of men – M+

Anna Friel and Kelsey Grammer star in this romantic drama set in the southern US in the early 1960s and with the fight for the civil rights of women and blacks as the center of history. Friel plays Grace, the daughter of a prominent judge in a southern town, who returns home after the unexpected death of her father. Sophisticated, insightful, calm, and ruthless, Grace then discovers two things: her once-rich family is virtually bankrupt, and women’s rights are rather non-existent, preventing her from fighting to reclaim the family estate.

Feature debut as director and screenwriter for SE DeRose, ‘In a World of Men’ is inspired by real events that led to women’s rights being included in the US Civil Rights Act of 1964. A fight against sexism and institutionalized racism in the south of the country in which its protagonist finds the unexpected support of the congressman whom he brings to life Kelsey Grammer, along with the one who will manage to change things… in his own way.

Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar- M+

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumoloauthors of the script of the successful thug comedy My best friend’s Wedding (of which Wiig was also the protagonist), they meet again as screenwriters and leading actresses in this hilarious tale of female friendship, romance, and… villains.

In the film, Wiig and Mumolo bring to life two inseparable friends from a midwestern town Americans who, after losing their jobs, decide to move away from their comfort zone for the first time. Thus, the two best friends in the world put their best tights in the suitcase and set off for a resort for middle aged singles in Vista del Mar, Florida… to discover that her comfort zone is whatever the two of them are in together.

Josh Greenbaum’s (director of multiple documentaries, series and shorts) directorial debut in fiction feature films, ‘Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar’ is a succession of hilarious gags in the purest screwball comedy style in the that Wiig dares with two roles and in which Jamie Dornan (‘Belfast’, ‘An Irish Song’) also takes part in a role very different from the one we were used to.

Network – Disney+

Disney and Pixar Network presents Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a 13 year old girl a little weird but sure of herself, who is torn between being the obedient daughter her mother wants her to be and the chaos of adolescence.

Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), her protective and slightly demanding mother, is never separated from her, which is an undesirable situation for a teenager. And if the changes in her life and in her body weren’t enough, every time she gets too excited (which happens to her practically all the time), turns into a giant red panda.