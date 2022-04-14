Platform shoes: This is how Hollywood celebrities combine them

platform shoes they came to stay. Put aside the transparencies and forget about the normcore sandals, the trends of the moment tell us about dizzying platforms Not suitable for those afraid of heights.

Last month, Valentino muse actress Zendaya attended the Pierpaolo Piccioli show dressed in hot pink to see the collection Fall/Winter 2022, in a bright suit and platform shoes in the same tone. bridgerton star, Simone-Ashleymeanwhile, has added a pair of Lanvin perforated heeled platforms in an elegant shade of purple to her shoe collection.

18 Vintage Looks That Will Make You Rethink Your Platform Shoes

Lady Gagaa fan of platforms for decades, does not take off her D’Accori pairs, which she also wears Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa. Nicola Peltz Beckham she’s a devotee of dizzying heels and even wore them to her wedding: a Versace-signed pair in pristine white satin with her Valentino Haute Couture gown to shine at the ceremony, and platforms by Amina Muaddi ready to party for post-wedding brunch.

platform shoes are also fashionable along with the thick soled sandals. The model of the moment Dove Elsesser, adores Simone Rocha’s pretty embroidered ballerinas, which have a sporty sole, while Kendall Jenner She has worn Dries Van Noten platform sandals several times.

How celebrities wear platform shoes:

Zendaya

They’re not on sale yet, but very soon you’ll be able to get your hands on Zendaya’s hot pink heels from the collection. Fall/Winter 2022but Tan-Go platforms They will help you in the meantime.