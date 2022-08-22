Our portfolio can no longer handle so many streaming offers. But if you want to have variety without spending so much, here are some platforms for less than 100 pesos so you can watch series and movies.

Of course, in them you will not find the great productions that everyone talks about, but each one of them has gems in their catalog that are worth seeing. The same before hiring any of them, you can try some of their free trials.

Platforms for less than 100 pesos

FilminLatino

Those who are movie lovers, yes or yes, should consider having FilminLatino among their streaming platforms. Cost $80 monthly or $453 for six months.

And here you will find a large catalog of feature films and short films of fiction, documentary, animation and even series. There are from Mexican to international cinema, commercial and independent products and also creators and new talents.

The platform offers free content, in case you want to take a look at it first. However, the premium subscription allows you to view all the titles in the catalog as many times as you want for the duration of the subscription.

Eye: some titles are only for rent Regardless of whether you have a subscription or not.

Paramount+

Cartoons from your childhood, blockbuster movies and well-known series are what you find at Paramount+, which is another of the great platform options for less than 100 pesos.

Yes, there is the option to add it as a channel to your Prime Video account, but if you don’t have this service, you can also enjoy its content by paying $79 a month.

Here you can enjoy classics like Would give, Hey Arnold, sabrina the teenage witch, sponge Bob, among others. There are also series like Schitt’s Creek, Dexter, The Handmaid’s TaleY RuPaul’s Drag Raceamong other.

And if you like sports, this is the home of the Premier League.

Mubi

Here it is about putting trout on you, because the normal price of this service is $129. However, they usually have great promotions like now where you can hire three months for $15.

It is definitely a great option if you consider yourself a movie buff, because on this platform you can find everything from classic or cult films, to modern masterpieces. There are directors who made history to new talents. And yes, there is cinema of all the world.

Chameleonic Tilda Swinton blurs boundaries between sexual and artistic genres and embodies the infinite possibilities of cinema. Discover her many facets in the special “The one and only: Tilda Swinton” pic.twitter.com/uq2QoXXcrQ — MUBI Latin America (@mubilat) August 16, 2022

AppleTV+

Another of the platforms for less than 100 pesos that is worth it is Apple TV +, which has stood out for all its original productions that have fascinated both the public and critics.

You can see its content for $69 a month and there are series and movies with big names from Hollywood and the film industry. For example, See, starring Jason Momoa; either The Morning Show, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

StarzPlay

No, don’t confuse it with Star+, which is another Disney platform. We are talking about StarzPlay, which also has several gems in its catalog that you can enjoy for $89 a month.

One of them is The Greatstarring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, which focuses on the rise of Catherine the Great, Empress of Russia.

Another recent is The Girl from Plainvillewith Elle Fanning and based on the real case that led to the suicide of Conrad Roy.

There are also more and more Mexican originals like miss 89with Ilse Salas, Ximena Romo, Bárbara López, Natasha Dupeyrón, Leidi Gutiérrez and Coty Camacho.