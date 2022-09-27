Platforms | The Cinema of LoQueYoTeDiga

Dear Cousin Teo:

The darker side of fame, following the premiere of “Blonde”, stars in our section on classics and jewels. On the other hand, we highlight the seller as the definitive documentary on the figure of Charles Chaplin and the new version of the mythical “The Monster Family” by Rob Zombie.

FILMS

Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” (Netflix) Direct premiere on platform

One of its highlights of this season, “Blonde” by Andrew Dominik, arrives on Netflix after strolling through the Venice, Toronto and San Sebastian Festivals. The ambitious and long-gestating film adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ fictionalized biography of Marilyn Monroe is a horror story about fame in which a very fragile woman ends up being swallowed up by success. Ana de Armas seeks her consecration by interpreting the greatest myth in the history of cinema.

“Tenor” by Claude Zidi Jr. (Movistar +)

“Tenor” is a French comedy that is set in the elitist world of opera that a young rapper from the suburbs of Algerian origin with a great musical talent tries to enter.

Rob Zombie’s “The Munsters” (Netflix) Direct premiere on platform

Rob Zombie takes on a new adaptation of the legendary television series “The Monster Family” (1964-1966) in which a family of monsters leaves Transylvania to settle in a suburb of the United States.

“Rainbow” by Paco Leon (Netflix)

After passing through the San Sebastian Festival 2022 and some cinemas, “Rainbow” arrives on Netflix. Paco León performs a free and kamikaze version of the film classic “The Wizard of Oz” (1939). Newcomer Dora Postigo takes over from Judy Garland and in her cast we find Carmen Machi and Carmen Maura.

“Calais, mon amour” by Jérémie Elkaïm (Filmin) Direct premiere on platform

Romantic drama starring Marina Foïs in which a widow falls in love with an Iranian professor who has arrived in Europe illegally.

“Just remembering” by Daigo Matsui (Filmin) Direct premiere on platform

Japanese drama in which a former couple remembers the most decisive moments of their relationship. Directed by Daigo Matsui, a seasoned filmmaker on Japanese television.

“The Exorcism of My Best Friend” by Damon Thomas (Amazon Prime) Direct premiere on platform

Adaptation of the book by Grady Hendrix where high school comedies and horror movies are honored. “The exorcism of my best friend”, which is the first feature film by Damon Thomas (“Killing Eve” and “Penny Dreadful”), introduces us to two high school students who are affected by a demonic possession.

DOCUMENTARIES

“The voice of Charlie Chaplin” by Pete Middleton and James Spinney (Movistar +)

I review one of the most fascinating cultural figures that the 20th century gave us: Charles Chaplin. Documentarians Pete Middelton and James Spinney have done an exhaustive body of work, covering his family origins, his rise to artistic prominence, and the sexual and political scandals that caused him to leave the United States.

“A Journey to Infinity” by Jonathan Halperin and Drew Takahashi (Netflix)

A group of mathematicians, physicists, and cosmologists explore the concept of infinity and its complex implications for the universe. That’s what “A Journey to Infinity” is about.

“Mendiak 1976” by Luis Arreta Etxebarría (Filmin)

Documentary about the Navarrese expedition to Shakahur (Afghanistan) carried out in 1976 and which reached the top of 7,116 meters although unfortunately it had its human cost.

“Oswald: The Forger” by Kike Maíllo (Filmin)

Director Kike Maíllo takes on his first documentary with “Oswald: The Forger”. Oswald Aulestia Bach is a Catalan artist who has been persecuted for years by US justice for being one of the leaders of one of the biggest art forgery plots in recent decades.

“Flight from Kabul” by Jamie Roberts (HBO Max)

In September 2021, Afghanistan was recovered by the Taliban forces, coinciding with the withdrawal of US troops after two decades of war. The Kabul airport became the main scene of the exodus of a town completely abandoned to its fate. Jamie Roberts rescues some of the most overwhelming sequences of the evacuation.

CLASSICS AND JEWELS

Mulholland Drive by David Lynch (Film)

David Lynch showed us the darkest side of Hollywood in “Mulholland Drive” (2001), a nightmare starring an actress trying to break into the industry. It was the launch to stardom of Naomi Watts, an interpreter capable of giving her best the greater her descent into hell.

“The neon demon” by Nicolas Winding Refn (Filmin)

Nicolas Winding Refn caused outrage at the Cannes Film Festival with “The neon demon” (2016), which was practically said to be a brat. A young woman played by a magnetic Elle Fanning is recruited by a modeling agency and her promotion begins to annoy the others. An allegory about the voracity of the fashion world.

“A star is born” by George Cukor (Movistar +)

The second of the four versions that “A Star Is Born” has had is probably the most moving of all by Judy Garland. This film directed by George Cukor marked her return to the cinema after her problems caused by her addictions and immediately after Garland swept acting on Broadway. In “A Star Is Born” (1954) she plays an aspiring singer who is discovered by a decadent actor and who promotes her to the top while he is wasting away due to alcoholism, the latter was what was happening with Garland for that is overwhelming an interpretation that could well deserve the Oscar.

Boogie Nights by Paul Thomas Anderson (HBO Max)

After pleasing the critics with “Sydney” (1996), director Paul Thomas Anderson became the new darling of Hollywood when he released “Boogie nights” (1997), an immersion in the adult film industry to narrate the rise and fall of a porn movie star. Mark Wahlberg is dazzling in a role that Leonardo DiCaprio rejected but who came under the spotlight of the awards were Julianne Moore and Burt Reynolds, and that the latter hated the film a lot.

“The artist” by Michel Hazanavicius (HBO Max)

When “The artist” (2011) was presented at the Cannes Film Festival and Jean Dujardin won the award for best actor, no one imagined that one of the pleasant surprises left by that edition would become the most awarded and hated film in history. this year. Conviction was sought when it was bought by Harvey Weinstein for its release in the United States and to take it to the Oscars, this being the last great feat of his. In “The artist” the Frenchman Michel Hazanavicius, who continues to apologize for having reached the top of Hollywood with this film, rescues silent cinema to talk about the impact that the arrival of sound had on the industry and narrates the fall of a great star of Hollywood paralleling the rise of an aspiring luminary.

Mary Carmen Rodriguez