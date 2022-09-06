Platforms | The Cinema of LoQueYoTeDiga

Dear Cousin Teo:

Among the premieres this week is the documentary miniseries “The Hammer Saga: Scandal and Perversion”, produced by Discovery+, about Armie Hammer and his powerful ancestors, which has been accused of being sensationalist and, taking advantage of the news, rescued the cinematographic portrait of some scandals . On the other hand, we must highlight the arrival of the adaptation made by Robert Zemeckis of “Pinocchio” and Sylvester Stallone as a vigilante avenger.

FILMS

“Pinocchio” by Robert Zemeckis (Disney+) Direct premiere on platform

Robert Zemeckis has been in charge of directing the live-action version of the Disney classic “Pinocchio” that premieres directly on the mouse house streaming platform, this decision was influenced by the failure of Tim’s “Dumbo” (2019). Burton and the pandemic. It features Tom Hanks playing the carpenter Geppetto, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth has been chosen to play Pinocchio and in the cast we also find Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jiminito Cricket) and Cynthia Erivo (the Blue Fairy).

Samaritan by Julius Avery (Amazon Prime) Direct premiere on platform

What if a kid finds out that his neighbor is actually a superhero who was pronounced dead two decades ago? This is what Julius Avery’s “Samaritan” tells where Sylvester Stallone plays the hero who comes out of the dark to protect citizens from seething violence.

“Five Little Wolves” by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa (Movistar+)

Along with “Alcarràs” by Carla Simón and “As bestas” by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, “Cinco lobitos” by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa are vying for the honor of representing Spain in the international Oscar race. This debut feature swept the 2022 Malaga Festival, winning practically everything, and has been one of the great jewels that the national harvest has offered us so far this year. “Cinco lobitos” revolves around a family in which the daughter is a new mother who tries to adapt to her new life and suddenly has to face being the mother of her own mother. Laia Costa, Susi Sánchez and Ramón Barea are from EGOT.

“American Underdog” by Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin (Movistar+) Direct premiere on platform

“American Underdog” tells the true story of Kurt Warner who went from being a stock boy in a supermarket to one of the main stars of American football. This film stars Zachary Levi and in its cast we find Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid and Alec Baldwin.

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” (HBO Max)

Baz Luhrmann has achieved with “Elvis” one of the great successes in theaters so far this year and has undoubtedly made one of those films that justify the cinematographic experience. Austin Butler is splendid in the skin of Elvis Presley, the subtlety with which he assumes the decadent stage of the myth is brilliant, and Tom Hanks is also sensational as Colonel Parker, assumed as the villain of a superhero comic.

“Erna at war” by Henrik Ruben Genz (Filmin) Direct premiere on platform

War drama set in the First World War starring the excellent Trine Dyrholm in which a mother, helpless because her mentally retarded son has been enlisted in the army, goes with him to protect him.

DOCUMENTARIES

“Make Money for Money” by Stephanie Soechtig (Netflix)

We are immersed in a new economic crisis, as if the previous one had not been overcome, and this Netflix documentary recruits several financial experts to teach us not to squander our savings.

“The Anthrax Attacks” by Dan Krauss (Netflix)

Documentary filmmaker Dan Krauss follows the FBI investigation into a series of anthrax-tainted letters sent days after the 9/11 attacks.

“The Empire of the Maxwells” by Marian Mohamed and Daniel Vernon (Movistar +)

Recently Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual trafficking of minors, she was the right-hand man of tycoon and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell is the daughter of Robert Maxwell who was an important media magnate in the United Kingdom, had his foray into the world of politics as a member of the Labor Party and died in strange circumstances in the Canary Islands in 1991. “The Empire of the Maxwells” is a miniseries produced by the BBC which delves into the greatness and miseries of this family.

“The Hammer Saga: Scandal and Perversion” by Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs (HBO Max)

The Armie Hammer case has fueled the media in recent years. The actor, who was discovered by David Fincher in “The Social Network” (2010), one of those who had to be launched to stardom and who did not stop having opportunities until the premiere of “Call me by your name” ( 2017), he was accused on social networks of cannibalism and a woman claimed to have been raped by the actor and after the investigation carried out by the Los Angeles police, the prosecution did not see arguments to file charges against him because no convincing evidence was found. . The scandal caused Armie Hammer to fall from grace, he was removed from the cast of the miniseries “The Offer” and the comedy “Marry Me”, also from a play and recently Variety magazine published that Hammer, completely bankrupt, is working at a resort in the Cayman Islands as a sales consultant. Armie Hammer did not come from nowhere, he comes from an eminent family linked to the oil and television industry that has not been exempt from scandals and accusations of abuse of power. HBO Max has released the documentary miniseries “The Hammer Saga: Scandal and Perversion” that has been questioned for offering a rather partisan version.

CLASSICS AND JEWELS

“The Larry Flynt Scandal” by Milos Forman (Filmin)

Director Milos Forman won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival for “The Larry Flynt Scandal” (1996) where he brought to the big screen the story of the creator of Hustler magazine who challenged the moralism of American society, having many problems with the authorities, and that ended up becoming a benchmark for freedom of expression. Woody Harrelson was nominated for an Oscar and Courtney Love is great as Flynt’s wife who is completely hooked on drugs.

“Wound” by Louis Malle (Filmin)

Louis Malle’s last great film was “Wound” (1992) in which he narrates the fall from grace of a respectable British politician when he begins a relationship with his son’s girlfriend. Jeremy Irons embroiders that brilliant man blinded by desire embodied in the figure of Juliette Binoche but who got all the praise was Miranda Richardson who won the Bafta and was nominated for an Oscar.

“The Candidate” by Jason Reitman (FlixOlé)

In “The Candidate” (2018) Jason Reitman rescued the case of the senator and presidential candidate for the Democratic Party Gary Hart in the 1988 elections who seemed destined for victory until his skirt messes began to be made public. Hugh Jackman is convincing as this politically born man who falls to the bottom.

“Silvio (and the others)” by Paolo Sorrentino (HBO Max)

Paolo Sorrentino, in his role as the great chronicler of the most worldly Italy of the last half century, approached the figure of Silvio Berlusconi, the great media magnate, founder of Forza Italia and head of the Italian government on three occasions, that has always been stuck in the shadow of corruption and excess. Toni Servillo, Sorrentino’s fetish actor, finds in him a role to show off in “Silvio (y los otros)” (2018).

“The Scandal” by Jay Roach (Rakuten TV)

The figure of Roger Ailes was one of the most feared in the media and politics of the last half century. The founder of the right-wing news network Fox News whose career ended when some women who had worked with him accused him of sexual harassment. The fall of Ailes contributed to the denouncement of other cases in the world of the industry and the most important of all was that of Harvey Weinstein. Practically at the same time, the miniseries “The Loudest Voice” (2019) arrived, with a Russell Crowe devoured by the layers of makeup, and “The Scandal” (2019) that focuses more on the women who suffered him. Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie were nominated for an Oscar, and this time actor John Lithgow played the deposed television mogul.

Mary Carmen Rodriguez