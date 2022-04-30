Platinum Awards 2022: Carmen Maura was honored for her career and El Reino was the series chosen by the public

Carmen Maura during the press conference at the Intercontinental in Madrid

“I never thought I was going to get this far, nor did I think about things too much, I think my guardian angel made decisions for me.” Like someone who acts by instinct, but also with a vocation and above all, with an angel, carmen maura summed up part of his brilliant career in a meeting with the press before being distinguished with the Platinum of Honor at the gala to be held tomorrow night in Madrid. At the same event, the Argentine series El Reino swept the public awards, taking the awards for best series, best actress (Mercedes Moran) and best actor (Chinese Darin).

The meeting took place in the Albéniz Hall of the Intercontinental Hotel, in an auditorium flanked by marble columns on each side and five symmetrically arranged crystal chandeliers. The stage could not be another to receive with honors one of the great actresses of her time. Juan Carlos Arciniegasjournalist for CNN in Spanish and ambassador of the Platinum Awards, officiated as moderator in a conference with a distinctly Latin color. In that game that he immediately celebrated, Maura reviewed his career, and at all times showed his gratitude towards the profession.

“I was good at it when I was little, it didn’t cost me any effort to think that I was someone else. The camera is special, it does half the work for you”, he assured, while regretting that his work in Latin America has not had the repercussion that he would have liked and ventured that an event such as the Platino Awards can collaborate so that the titles travel more frequently to both sides of the Atlantic: “It is a shame, I have made such beautiful films, and so different, in Costa Rica, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay or Argentina, which are places where I have had wonderful moments”. Passing through our country, he remembered Enrique Pinti, whom he defined as his great Argentine friend, his partner in the cast of Arregui, the news of the day.

Carmen Maura and Enrique Cerezo, executive president of the Platino Awards

Carmen transited the encounter between the emotion of someone who goes through her own life and the acid humor typical of an actress with proven tricks for comedy. “I have screwed up many times, especially when selecting the men,” she pointed out self-critically. Like the star that she is, she handled her own times with delightful digressions that allowed insight into the intimacy of her work. For example, some revelations about his zigzagging relationship with Pedro Almodóvar. “We did a lot of good for each other. We became friends, she accompanied me from Puerta del Sol to my house in the Salamanca district, and she made up stories, ”he recalled, before thanking her for trusting her in her role in What have I done to deserve this.

Starting tomorrow, the Platinum of Honor will have a privileged place in its large showcase. The actress will receive the witness of the Mexican diego moonwho obtained it in the last ceremony held in 2021. In previous editions, artists such as Raphaël (2019), adriana barraza (2018), Edward James Olmos (2017), Ricardo Darin (2016), Antonio Banderas (2015) and Sonia Braga (2014).

María Barranco, Antonio Banderas, Carmen Maura and Julieta Serrano in “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”



A movie life. Carmen Maura was born in 1945 in Madrid, and after graduating in French Literature and studying Philosophy and Literature at the National Superior School of Fine Arts in Paris, she began acting at the Teatro Español Universitario to turn to acting at the end of the 1950s. seventies

It was first with Fuck…fuck…fuck me Tim! and then with Pepi, Luci, Bom and other girls of the lot when the name of Carmen Maura would be linked to that of Pedro Almodóvar, a director with whom she regularly collaborated at the time, becoming the first “Almodóvar girl”. Under the orders of the manchego she starred In darkness, What have I done to deserve this!, Bullfighter, The law of desire and Women at the edge of a nervous attacka film that would earn Almodóvar his first Oscar nomination and with which the actress won the Goya Award and the Félix Award at the European Film Awards.

Paz Vega, Carmen Maura and Edward James Olmos will present “Chasing Wonders” (EFE/Arclight Films)



The 1990s marked the definitive consecration for the actress worldwide, starring in films like Ay Carmela!from Carlos Saura, which would earn him two Goya and Félix awards. The interpreter began to participate in European films, where she shared a cast with Juliette Binoche in Alice and Martin of André Téchine and also made his first forays into Ibero-American cinema with the mexican ribbon the comet or the Chilean film The enthusiasm.

In the 2000s, Maura would star Communityheld ribbon Alex de la Iglesia which would earn him his third Goya award and the Silver Shell at the San Sebastian Festival. Already permanently installed on the global stage, she starred in the French agreed silencein which he worked with Gerard DepardieuArgentina valentine’s dreamthe Israeli Free zone next to a young woman Natalie Portman or the American tetrafrom Francis Ford Coppola.

Carmen Maura and Penelope Cruz in “Back”

In 2006 when, after nearly two decadeswould work again with Pedro Almodóvar in Return sharing cast with Penélope Cruz, Chus Lampreave, Lola Dueñas or Blanca Portillo. The reunion of the actress and the director would earn the director from La Mancha the Oscar Award, while his female cast, including Maura, would win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festivalalso obtaining the fourth Goya for the actress.

In recent years, his international projection, highlighting his work in the Brazilian film venicethe Australian Chasing Wondersthe American miniseries Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston and the Mexican production Someone has to die. And for this 2022, the premiere of Rainbowa new film by Paco León, and the Argentine series Limbo… until you decide from Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat.

Mercedes Morán thanked the public award for best actress

The kingdom from the people. Mercedes Moran Y Claudia Piñeiro attentively followed the recognition for Maura from the front row. The Argentines are nominated as actress and author for the series The kingdom, great candidate to win all the awards in its category. For now, they already have to their credit that of the public, who chose them over their competitors, a merit that also reached the Darin Chinese as best actor.

The actress who plays the haunting Elena Vazquez Pena He expressed his excitement at sharing the gala with Maura and shared his joy at the election. “I find it very funny that the public has chosen a character from the heroine’s gala, and it demolishes the myth that the public only wants to see certain types of characters,” she analyzed.

For her part, the writer highlighted the co-author Marcelo Pineyro, whom he defined as the “alma mater” of the project, and thanked the audience for opening up to the discussion. “The public rewarded us today and had done so before. This series broke the entertainment barrier. For days people only talked about The kingdombut not from the series and the brilliant performances, but it opened a fruitful debate for any society: it makes us think about who commands us and who governs us”.

In the movies category, Pedro Almodóvar won for Parallel Motherswhich also had Penelope Cruz as a leading actress. Meanwhile, the public chose Javier Bardem as the best actor for his role in The good pattern.

