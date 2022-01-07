Home » News » Royals ” Queen Elizabeth: Platinum Jubilee at risk?

Is Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in Danger? Perhaps yes, the Epstein case is putting a strain on the crown, and if Prince Andrew is convicted for the Royal Family it would be a disaster, both in economic terms and in terms of image.

The difficult period experienced by the company is not yet over Queen Elizabeth; the monarch along with the rest of the Windsors is awaiting the verdict on the Prince Andrew. The Duke’s reputation and future are in the hands of a New York judge who for weeks has been called to judge the Epstein case in which it seems Prince Andrew is also involved.

Recall that the Windsor was accused of harassment against a underage! If Andrea were to be convicted of the Royal Family it would be a disaster on all fronts, and the Platinum Jubilee of the Sovereign would be irreparably ruined and marked by this scandal!

Read also: Royal Family in mourning: Philip’s last words

But let’s retrace the story that is holding all the Windsors in suspense.

The accusations against Prince Andrew

The Prince Andrew was accused by Virginia Giuffre, at the time Virginia Roberts, of rape. The girl in her juvenile time revealed that she was forced to have gods in 2001 intimate relationships with the prince!

Furthermore, the girl claimed that the duke was aware of the fact that she was a victim of the trafficking of minors orchestrated by Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein; after all, the two were very close to Prince Andrew.

Despite some quite overwhelming evidence, such as photos and rediscoverers, Andrea continues to to deny categorically his involvement, and declares himself innocent. It goes without saying that by the time this case has blown up for the Royal Family more than one scandal it was a real one disaster.

L‘image of the Windsor even before the case came to court it was inevitably ruined. Now they are all waiting for the verdict that will determine the guilty olinnocence of Andrea.