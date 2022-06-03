Entertainment

Platinum Jubilee: Did a quiet transition begin in the UK between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles?

The royal gold carriage will be the centerpiece of the Jubilee, but it will parade without its famous passenger.

Among all the symbolism that we will see this weekend, when Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee is celebrated, there will be one piece that will stand out from all the others: the monarch’s golden carriage.

The vehicle will be the centerpiece of the parade that will follow the same route it took when she was crowned, from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Weighing four tons, the 250-year-old carriage is a reminder of the past wealth and glory of Britain’s former rule of the oceans and other continents.

The queen rode in it to her coronation and in her Silver and Golden Jubilee processions.

