PlatinumGames aims at great games and live service, Project GG could be GaaS – Nerd4.life

PlatinumGames intends to focus more on large games and even live serviceaccording to what was reported by CEO Atsushi Inaba during a recent interview published by Famitsu, with indications that the announcement Project GG can fit into the GaaS model.

Rather in line with the path taken by Babylon’s Fall, the team’s most recent production still in development, Inaba’s vision is to create games that “can be enjoyed and used for longer periods of time“, compared to the” once and away, well designed “and balanced games in the short term as done so far, such as Bayonetta.

Project GG, one of the new titles announced by PlatinumGames recently but of which nothing is yet known, could represent this new trend of the team, as a game “different from those of the past”, suggesting that it could be a GaaS, or a game as a service.

Project GG should resume the Japanese tradition of giant super heroes

“Project GG is still in the testing phase for a lot of things, so I can’t say much about it, but as far as the production of the next games is concerned, we want to focus on creating games that are different from what we saw previously“, games that can last longer than standard ones.

“Of course we still want to embrace and create smaller, brilliantly programmed games like Sol Cresta and games that can also be enjoyed in a single session through well-designed and defined levels, like Bayonetta,” said Inaba.

“However, the projects that we intend to carry out in the future will be different in terms of the structure changes in the market and which will happen in the next 5 years or so, I think it is absolutely necessary for us to make this change. Sorry to be so vague, but I think that’s all I can say at the moment. “

We have not seen anything about Project GG yet, but it should be an action game with a giant super hero, something close to the previous Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101 and it is the first intellectual property owned 100% by PlatinumGames.