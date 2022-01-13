PlatinumGames has a new CEO, Atsushi Inaba, who takes over from Kenichi Sato – Nerd4.life

In recent weeks there has been a revolution at the top of PlatinumGames, with Kenichi Sato leaving and entering the role of CEO from Atsushi Inaba, former vice president of the company. Sato had left at the end of December 2021 and since then we have been waiting for the new name that would take over the reins of the well-known software house.

Atsushi Inaba, the new CEO of PlatinumGames

Sato was the CEO of PlatinumGames for five years and eight months and will remain in the board of directors of the same. Inaba, despite the new role of CEO, will also maintain his previous position, that of head of PlatinumGames.

In a letter of intent, Inaba broadly explained which philosophy it intends to follow as CEO: “Video games have different styles for different people. Their nature is to be a true expression of freedom. […] In video games, fun comes from the freedom given to both authors and users, and for this reason they consider it an exceptional form of entertainment.“

He then added: “Creating a new game that is also fun starts with an author enjoying the game. So the author has to build his idea piece by piece, until he can communicate what amuses him to anyone who tries it.“

The text goes on to talk about PlatinumGames’ willingness to continue making new games and sharing them with the rest of the world: “It connects us and sets us free.“Inaba commented, adding that he was proud of his new role.