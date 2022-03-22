Play as a Ghostbuster or Ghost in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed multiplayer

2022-03-22

Illfonicdeveloper responsible for asymmetric multiplayer Predator: Hunting Groundshas made the announcement of a new title of the same genre, based on another successful movie saga, Ghostbusters or Ghostbusters, who will return to the world of video games. This new installment will allow players to play as a ghost hunter or as a ghost. Four players will take on the role of ghost hunters, while another solo player will play as a ghost. The ghost will be in charge of sowing chaos and terrorizing the citizens, while the ghost hunters must work as a team, calm the population, find the ghost, corner it, and stop it, yes, we will have to prevent lightning from crossing, you know .

Additionally, there will be various types of playable ghosts, each with their own abilities. The ghost may possess objects in the rooms to try to harm the ghost hunters or just to try to go unnoticed. And it will also have a special ability that will allow it to summon ghostly minions, which will make the task of ghost hunting players more difficult. Similar to the studio’s previous game, Predator: Hunting Grounds, players will be able to customize their ghost hunter and ghost. Additionally, the game will include the characters of Winston Zeddemore and Ray Stantz, played by Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd respectively, just like in the movies; this being another similarity with predatorWell, there, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alice Braga repeat their roles from the movies.