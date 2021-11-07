Play ‘Finch’ with Tom Hanks for free

MovieZine suggestions on offers and content from our partners. This article contains Apple TV + sponsored links.

Tom Hanks is one of the few skilled actors capable of making a film in which they are the only character. We saw him talking about volleyball in “Cast Away,” and it’s probably no coincidence that the new “Finch” has been compared to the Destiny Island comedy.

“Finch” is set in the near future, a post-apocalyptic world in which the engineer Finch is one of the few survivors. He spends his days with his dog, but since Finch is dying soon, he makes a cute companion robot for his four-legged friend. Directed by Miguel Saposhnik, who is responsible for some of the most exciting episodes of “Game of Thrones”, but as a science fiction, this is a much quieter story, centered around the three mismatched characters.