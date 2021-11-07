Play ‘Finch’ with Tom Hanks for free
Once again, the “Cast Away” star puts on a sentimental personal show, with a dog and a robot as their only company.
MovieZine suggestions on offers and content from our partners. This article contains Apple TV + sponsored links.
“Finch” is set in the near future, a post-apocalyptic world in which the engineer Finch is one of the few survivors. He spends his days with his dog, but since Finch is dying soon, he makes a cute companion robot for his four-legged friend. Directed by Miguel Saposhnik, who is responsible for some of the most exciting episodes of “Game of Thrones”, but as a science fiction, this is a much quieter story, centered around the three mismatched characters.
Finch’s premiere is streaming on Apple TV + today. A streaming service of limited scope so far, but here you will also find original films such as “Greyhound” (who also plays Hanks in the lead role) and “Cherry” with Tom Holland. Among the TV series mentioned are “The Morning Show”, the popular comedy “Ted Lasso” and the fantasy series “Foundation”.
