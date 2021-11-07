News

Play ‘Finch’ with Tom Hanks for free

Once again, the “Cast Away” star puts on a sentimental personal show, with a dog and a robot as their only company.

Tom Hanks is one of the few skilled actors capable of making a film in which they are the only character. We saw him talking about volleyball in “Cast Away,” and it’s probably no coincidence that the new “Finch” has been compared to the Destiny Island comedy.

“Finch” is set in the near future, a post-apocalyptic world in which the engineer Finch is one of the few survivors. He spends his days with his dog, but since Finch is dying soon, he makes a cute companion robot for his four-legged friend. Directed by Miguel Saposhnik, who is responsible for some of the most exciting episodes of “Game of Thrones”, but as a science fiction, this is a much quieter story, centered around the three mismatched characters.

Katharina Emgard wrote in her review on MovieZine: “Tom Hanks is as stable as ever in his role and offers the same life splendor he does in ‘Big’ and ‘Forrest Gump’. But ‘Finch’ also has an unexpected dark undertone. “.

Finch’s premiere is streaming on Apple TV + today. A streaming service of limited scope so far, but here you will also find original films such as “Greyhound” (who also plays Hanks in the lead role) and “Cherry” with Tom Holland. Among the TV series mentioned are “The Morning Show”, the popular comedy “Ted Lasso” and the fantasy series “Foundation”.

