play for less than 20 euros on PlayStation Store

With the second wave of discounts on PlayStation Store in January, many titles have joined the promotional initiative active in the PS4 and PS5 digital store.

Among the latter, we find both games PS5 both games PS4, between Retunal, Sackboy: A Great Adventure and the makeover of Demon’s Souls. There is no shortage of other interesting productions, also available on a limited budget. Below, we offer you a new selection of PS4 and PS5 games for less than twenty euros thanks to the January discounts on PlayStation Store.

A Juggler’s Tale : discounted by 25%, with a price of 11.24 euros (10, 49 euros for PlayStation Plus subscribers);

A Juggler's Tale : discounted by 25%, with a price of 11.24 euros (10, 49 euros for PlayStation Plus subscribers);

Catherine: Full Body : discounted by 60%, with a price of 15.99 euros;

Catherine: Full Body : discounted by 60%, with a price of 15.99 euros;
Cris Tales : discounted by 50%, with a price of 19.99 euros (if you don't know this Indie, we recommend you read our Cris Tales review);

Far Cry 5 : discounted by 80%, with a price of 13.99 euros;

Far Cry: New Dawn : discounted by 70%, with a price of 13.49 euros;

Kingdom Come: Deliverance : discounted by 75%, with a price of 7.49 euros;

Maquette : 40% discount, with a price of 10.79 euros;

Outer Wilds : 40% discount, with a price of 14.34 euros;

Sayonara Wild Hearts : 40% discount, with a price of 7.19 euros;

The Touryst: discounted by 30%, with a price of 13.99 euros;

We remind you that the January discounts will remain operational on PlayStation Store until the end of the month, with a deadline set for the day of