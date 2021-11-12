Play Has No Limits, PS5 protagonist of a special 3D billboard in Milan – Nerd4.life

Sony announces the launch of a particular promotional campaign for the series PlayStation: Play Has No Limits, with PS5 protagonist of a special “3D posting” visible on the canals in Milan.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s communication campaign dedicated to the new spot “PlayStation – Play Has No Limits” officially began on October 28th, announced Sony PlayStation Italia, referring to that particular commercial which we also saw during the recent PlayStation Showcase with a series of people playing chess involving an entire city.

The video, as we have seen, it tells the story of two rival kings, who clash in an epic setting following the exploits of a pawn – the most common piece on the board – as he makes his way through the city. On his path he encounters several challenges, but in the end he manages to conquer the penthouse of the rival King, leading his team to victory.

This spot will be at the center of the communication campaign in Italy from 28 October to 13 November 2021 on TV and Cinema, in addition to the digital campaign active until 30 November. In addition to these traditional methods, however, PlayStation Italia has also developed other particular initiatives, such as this special one animated billboard in the heart of Milan, in via Ripa di Porta Ticinese, near the Navigli.

The poster, conceived and developed by Urban Vision in collaboration with the creative agency H48, in addition to showing the ad “PlayStation – Play Has No Limits”, reproduces the iconic PlayStation symbols and the DualSense controller in 3D animation.