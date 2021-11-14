Play-offs, big risk for Italy: how the mechanism works

ROME – Let’s leave aside the “dramatic” precedent of 1958. The last time the Italy tried soft to Belfast , eleven years ago, he also had the problem of the center forward. Caesar Prandelli , recently ct, he was building his Italy, not yet entrusted to Balotelli in attack. Against Northern Ireland (European qualifiers) it was up to Borriello to take the field (before Pazzini and Pepito Rossi), without success (0-0), exiting immediately after the tour light blue . Rather than looking back, it is better to realize what it is up to Mancini , in the unfortunate case of a Swiss overtaking, tomorrow evening. The eventual second place would force him to the play-offs to get one of the last three Uefa places (13 total) for the Qatar , assigned between 24 and 29 March 2022. Unlike what happened in 2017 however the mechanism has changed, becoming more insidious. No longer a return match with only one opponent but a mini tournament for four with semifinal and final.

The rules

THE three groups will be trained in the next draw November 26 to Zurich, identifying first six seeded players (who will have the advantage of playing the semi-final at home) among the ten runners-up of the qualifying rounds plus Austria and the Czech Republic, linked to the wild cards of the Nations League. At that point it will create for draw the scoreboard. First by drawing lots for the six seeds, which in pairs will form the three groups (and therefore they will be able to face each other in the eventual final, if they win their first challenge, with the venue determined by drawing lots). One more pitfall, for the best second courses. This is not a trivial remark. If it should touch theItaly there would be no room for it cheerful since on the way of the Qatar, after the first opponent drawn of medium caliber, there would also be one big to beat, even Portugal’s CR7, if tonight the Serbia of Milenkovic-Savic and Vlahovic managed to do result, hitting first place. Otherwise they would be the ones to enter hangs out. The situation is evolving, even if the final 90 ‘are still missing. The photograph of this final rush that concerns us is rather problematic. Right now the number one conceivable seed is the Portugal or Serbia. To follow, as seeded 2, Italy or Swiss. They come then Sweden (3), Croatia (4), Poland (5) and Wales (6). Currently not to be drawn as seeded are Scotland, Finland, Turkey and North Macedonia, plus Austria and the Czech Republic. The scoreboard could change, as mentioned, but the mechanism does not. And therefore the eventual second blue place would be a parachute but to be handled with extreme care.