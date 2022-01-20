play only if he is well. Orsolini… ”- SOS Fanta

From Arnautovic to Orsolini. The coach of Bologna Sinisa Mihajlovic he took stock of the injuries in view of the match against Verona. There are important news, also for Dominguez.

UNAVAILABLE – “I can’t tell you exactly how many players are unavailable. Let’s see today. Compared to the previous game, unfortunately, the scenario has not changed much, we no longer have positives but Covid also leaves a physical impact. Unfortunately, this virus is even worse than injuries. You know when one becomes positive but not when he truly heals… It is a very difficult situation for everyone. But let’s try to look at the positive side of things. What is certain is that in a team like ours, how much you miss the most experienced players is certainly difficult. As Viola said last time, we hope to see the rainbow in 10/15 days. This stop comes at the right time. The game to be played is important, we must try to score points despite what is expected to be a tough match. Each of us has to come up with something more ”, he reports TMW.

NAPLES – “No reaction? Yes and I got angry about it. We had to play bravely and we didn’t. There is a way and way to lose a game. In the first half we didn’t do what we had prepared. And this is the main reason why I got angry. We would certainly have suffered less if we had fielded what we had said. Then you could have lost anyway… “.

THEATE – “I talked to him. I told him that his attitude has also changed since he was called up with the senior national team. It is normal for a young guy to get a little crazy. But he says it’s not like that. Net of all this it must be said that he was also unlucky because in all the last goals we conceded he was involved. But I’m less angry with him than with an experienced player who has been playing in Italy for years. Having said that, I think he should be a little more humble ”.

FALCINELLI – “Diego is a great professional, I can’t tell him anything. Not having many solutions, we tried to reintegrate him and when there was a need he did what he had to do, but it is not easy for him too “.

DOMINGUEZ AND SCHOUTEN – “Nico will operate and the club will work to get another midfielder. Then Schouten let’s see how he is “. With the shoulder operation, Dominguez is expected to be out for three months. It remains only to understand if he will be available with Verona (he should play his last match), the intervention will be during the break. A midfielder will come in his place and could be Aebischer, disputed by Bologna and Cagliari.

SANTANDER – “I saw him today after a month, how can I summon him?”.

ARNAUTOVIC – “I have to talk to you. I will no longer accept half ways, that’s enough. Either he’s fine and then he plays or I won’t field him. In a match like tomorrow’s, we need to be able to field players who can give us 100% at least in the first few minutes “.

ORSOLINI – “Yesterday he trained, but he still punctures his shoulder. Let’s see … There are many doubts. I have a team in mind but I have to see if everyone will be available ”.

