Play Store, Google gives credit to buy apps and video games

An unexpected maneuver that of Google in the Play Store. The giant gives credit to buy apps and video games

At Christmas we are all better, now it is a way of saying that is part of all of us. It also appears that Google has also embraced this theory within the Play Store. Today the celebrations are in the air and, in honor of the most awaited holiday of the year, the tech giant is ready to amaze its users with something truly incredible and unexpected.

We are talking about real credit given by the company, to buy applications or video games from the Play Store catalog. So is it up to everyone? Obviously not, the gift credit is only given to some users. Like? Based on certain parameters and analyzes that must necessarily exist, in order to access this particular gift. Let’s see how.

Google gives credit for the Play Store

Specifically, Google is analyzing several parameters to give credit for other games. What you consider, to understand who you can give this gift to for the Christmas party, refers to specific indicators. The downloads and purchases made by a user within the digital store are examined. In fact, the lucky ones may be able to get the offer reserved by the research giant.

The terms and conditions set out in the Google offer, they give away 1 € of credit to those who manage to satisfy their indications. Obviously, there is also a time limit to be able to use the offer in question. In fact, the deadline for using your company gift is December 23, 2021. The discount is applied only to an amount greater than or equal to 1 €. The operation is completely automatic, it does not require any operation by the user except for the purchase.

Read also -> The Lord of the Rings Gollum, check a very close date

Read also -> Valve, Gabe Newell reveals: “We want to change everything, we are investing”

Although this is a very interesting thing, it is definitely not the first time that the company has done such an action. Occasionally, it gives credit to its users, for example with paid surveys with Opinion Rewards. This type of gift at the economic level of the company, plans to be invested for thepurchase of apps and video games. Have you checked if you are among the lucky few?