Play Store, Google is handing out a cash gift to its users

Fantastic news for all owners of an Android device. Google is distributing cash gifts on the Play Store

As has happened in the past, in these hours Google is giving away some euro of credit to its users. A small prize that you can spend directly on the Play Store, for the purchase of apps, games and many other contents. The initiative was promoted in a period already rich in promotions, including Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday and Christmas holidays.

But what must be done to use them? Right now, some lucky select users are getting a notification within the Play Store. We are talking about the availability of 1 euro as a gift, to be redeemed immediately by tapping the button in question.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Online shopping gives wings to cyberattacks: tips for buying safely

1 euro as a gift on the Google Play Store, all the details

If you too have received the notification to immediately redeem a euro as a gift on the Google Play Store, know that there are some terms of service to respect. First of all, it is an advantage available only to a small circle, selected on the basis of the purchase history. Furthermore, the credit obtained must necessarily be spent no later than 23 December 2021. In any way. In fact, it can be used to buy applications and games, even with the formula of in-app purchases.

MAYBE YOU ALSO INTEREST >>> Xiaomi polyglot: a smartphone with simultaneous translation

In the last case mentioned, however, the expense must be higher than one euro. The discount will be applied by Google itself at the time of payment through the Play Store. It can only be used in a single solution, without “breaking it up” on multiple purchases. The advice is therefore to equip yourself with your Android device and immediately open the store dedicated to the purchases of Big G. If you too fall into the circle of lucky selected users, you will get a warning to proceed immediately with the redemption of the cash bonus.