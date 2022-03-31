Play to earn and video games: how Mokens League works

With a disruptive proposal, this video game and crypto startup seeks to revolutionize the play to earn and electronic sports industry

Play to earn games were one of the big trends of 2021, with titles like Axie Infinity to the head. However, many of these video games have a very short average life. Why? Basically because its model does not focus on entertaining users, but rather on selling a quick return and, in turn, not very sustainable.

Understanding that video games must be really fun to capture the attention of the audience and thus maintain a healthy and growing market, Max Radice, Martin Repetto and Stephen Olivera decided to give this model a twist and create what they call the “play to earn 2.0″.

“We noticed that titles like Axies Infinity started to get a lot of traction and acceptance in the crypto-gamer community and we saw the concrete opportunity for games with more quality and with Esports mechanics. It was then that we left our ‘pandemic’ jobs in a biotechnology multinational, made an investment round and launched ourselves into developing Mokens League full time”, comments Repetto in dialogue with iProUP.

Mokens League seeks to transform the way games are developed play to earn

The idea of Mokens Leagueoriginally named and codenamed “OSG” (Online Soccer Game) began in 2012. At that time, the partners outlined some phases, but then postponed it due to the urgency of other products.

In 2018 they resumed the project, put together a small team and invested to develop the first prototypes. Although they made progress, this momentum stopped when the pandemic hit.

Finally, in October 2021 they decided to bet everything on this startup and today there are already 16 people involved full time, they have an external art studio and they are looking to double the team by 2023.

What is the Mokens League?

“The Mokens League games are developed in 3D, are multiplayer, cross-platform and compete in real time. That is, they are not turn-based games. They’re true sports, conceived and designed to compete. Our games are based on traditional sports, starting with soccer, our first game, and then continuing with sports that require less NFT (characters) such as tennis, basketball (2 vs 2 mode), volleyball, among others,” says the co-founder.

Regarding the evolution of P2E games, he comments that the current offers are mainly focused on compensate players with tokens (who previously made a substantial investment in NFTs) for the time they spend playing the game, that is, they are not based on skills and competitiveness but rather on “spending time”.

“Another thing that is notorious is that the games generally have low quality, they rush into the market so as not to miss out on the ‘gold rush‘, leading to lots of bugs, performance issues, and worst of all, no fun. Moreover, if the crypto component is removed from 90% of the current play to earn games, they are titles that no one would play and they would be at the bottom of all the charts.Repetto explains.

The startup’s first title is a soccer game

That is why its main differential lies in a key factor: “First, we are video game developers with a long history, second, we are gamers and former professional gamers. We dedicate ourselves to this, to making and playing video games.”

In this way Repetto assures that if the games are not fun or do not meet the expected design characteristics, the basic standard performance and retention metrics of the market, they do not come out: “We will not rush our products. This is essential for us.“. And he catalogs this second stage of the industry as the “play to earn 2.0”

A fun and profitable business

To start the business, they did a pre-seed round with Black Pony Ventureshis own private investment company.

“We like to have absolute control in the initial stages when we are putting together the first prototype, that you have to go a lot back and forth, and only when we believe that the product is mature enough, we approach private investors who are interested in participating. in a pre-seed or seed round,” explains Repetto.

Then formalized a seed round with 12 private investors and the fund Newtopia at two million dollars and a valuation of $20 million.

Regarding its commercial model, the founders comment that it is mixed: “On the one hand we sell the NFTsunique and unrepeatable, which are closed boxes and the characters are generated randomly when the user opens it”.

This works in the following way: they sell “closed boxes” but users who want to buy a particular character can go to the marketplace and buy it from another player. They also charge commissions for using the marketplace.

A third way of income is a commission that they charge in tokens for using our platform to competea typical “platform as a service” model where for each game played we charge a small commission to the players.

“For example, if a player wants to compete in a game for 5 tokens per person, they have to pay 5.50 each to enter, the winner takes 10 and we collect 1. This is how all systems of this type work and this allows maintaining a globally distributed network of servers to guarantee quality games with very low latency”, says Repetto.

As part of its business model, the Mokens League sells NFT packs

Finally, they have the possibility to do “branded deals“: “Being in the world of sports, the opportunity to do branding and advertising, including selling NFTs of real-life personalities, is a very difficult income path to calculate because it practically has no ceiling. We believe that the Mokens League is in a privileged place in terms of business model.”

Regarding the industry, the founders of the Mokens League note that a large percentage of the indie game development industry is going to move more and more to “blockchain gaming” with different models of play to earn.

“We, the developers we are finding a way around something that is going to change the way in which digital private property is managed at the decentralized, something that in gaming was always 100% centralized. This is not going to stop growing,” says Repetto.

Looking ahead, the founders will be traveling to Miami in the first fortnight of April to participate in NFT Week, Blockchain 2022 and Bitcoin 2022.

There they will make a presentation of their product in the main stage of Blockchain 2022 and they will announce the private pre-sale of their token.

“We will also do live demos of our soccer game and discuss what the launch of the foundational NFTs will look like, something we will do in Monaco during Coin Agenda 2022,” concludes Repetto.