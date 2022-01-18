Play-to-earn games will dominate the market within 5 years, for the co-founder of Reddit – Nerd4.life

For Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, will play games within the next five years play-to-earn with cryptocurrencies they will dominate the market, so much so that they will come played by 90% of players.

Ohanian recently discussed the potential of blockchain technology in video games on the Where It Happens podcast. For the co-founder of Reddit, within the next five years more and more players will prefer titles with play-to-earn mechanics to classic games with commercials and microtransactions, tempted by the opportunity to earn by playing.

“90% of people will not play a game unless their time is properly evaluated,” Ohanian says in the podcast. “In five years, you will correctly estimate your time and instead of putting up with advertisements or being ripped off to buy stupid hammers that you don’t actually own, you will play an equivalent blockchain game that will be just as fun, but where you are actually making the money. ”

Play-to-earn games, for the uninitiated, allow you to earn in game objects that actually become the property of the players thanks to NFTs, or non-fungible digital tokens, which can then be resold to other users. For more details on topics such as NFT, play-to-earn games and cryptocurrencies, we recommend reading the rich in-depth analysis by Simone Tagliaferri.

It is undoubtedly a new frontier that is increasingly gaining ground in the videogame sector. For example, Square Enix is ​​also very interested in NFT and blockchain games, while Ubisoft has already launched a digital marketplace for the sale of Ghost Recon Breakpoint NFTs, just to name a couple of examples.

At the same time, gamers currently don’t seem to be particularly appreciative of the new NFT and play-to-earn games, so Ohanian’s prediction for the next five years sounds overly optimistic to us.