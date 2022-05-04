play whatever you want for 1,500 euros

Dell is one of the best-known laptop manufacturers when we move in professional environments: its computers, along with Lenovo Thinkpads and the ever-present Apple Macbooks, are preferred by millions of users around the world to work. And although it does not have such an important presence within the gaming sector as others, This firm treasures one of the most beloved gaming hardware families by the community: Alienware.

Alienware m15 R6 – Gaming Laptop, 15.6″ 240Hz QHD Display, Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1000 SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, Windows 11 Home, Dark Side of The Moon

Within Alienware, Dell offers us accessories, monitors, desktop PCs and laptops ideal for the most gamers. And precisely in the latter we find models as interesting as the Alienware m15 R6, a tremendously gaming laptop that we can now get at an all-time low on Amazon: with a usual cost that exceeds 2,000 euros, at the moment we can take it home for just 1,499 euros in said store.

Without a doubt, it is a price for one of the gaming laptops best valued by the entire gaming community.. Which presents a super striking design, with a construction that prioritizes heat dissipation while we playwith the basic ports necessary to play comfortably and an RGB with a great presence, which will undoubtedly delight fans of colored lights.





This Alienware m15 R6 mounts state-of-the-art hardware that allows us to play whatever we want at high frame rates per second and great graphic quality. Taking advantage, incidentally, of such interesting technologies as ray tracing, DLSS and G-Sync, all of them from NVIDIA and present in this gaming laptop thanks to the compatibility of its components.

Components among which a 6 GB RTX 3060, a high-performance Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage stand out. But beware, because your screen is not far behind: It mounts a 15.6-inch panel with Quad HD resolution and a rate of no less than 240 Hz. All this with Windows 11 Home installed as standard.