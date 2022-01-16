playback continues even if you change chat- Corriere.it

from Enrico Forzinetti

A player remains at the top of the screen even when switching to other conversations

WhatsApp goes in the direction of inserting a player for voice messages that make them play even when you change chats. At the moment, in fact, if you move into a different conversation, the voice note being listened to is also interrupted. This is no longer the case for the few beta testers of the iOS version 22.1.72 so far, as explained first by the WABetaInfo site which had already anticipated this upcoming novelty in recent months.

As shown in a screenshot shared on the site, the voice notes player comes positioned at the top of the screen where the play bar, name and photo of the contact are shown. On the right, however, you can close the player thanks to the traditional X. It is not clear whether the playback of the voice message in the background will continue even when you quit WhatsApp entirely.

In the last months the app is focusing a lot on getting better and better the use of vowels. For some weeks now, users have been given the opportunity to listen to the note before sending it to the recipient, while the expected feature to speed up playback had arrived in the middle of the year. Also being tested is an aesthetic update, the possibility of reproducing the vocal as a sound wave.

And if we remain in the field of aesthetic improvements, the popular messaging service would also be working on another novelty dedicated to iPhone owners. As shown at the beginning of January by WABetaInfo, with the beta version iOS 2.22.1.1 we are testing the inclusion of the profile photo of the user in the notification of receipt of a message on WhatsApp. A detail that is not fundamental but which can make using the application more pleasant.