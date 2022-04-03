Playboy model groped at the door of her house by a delivery man

Hannah Peeters was a centerfold model for the popular magazine.

A Playboy model was groped on the doorstep of her own home by a delivery boy.

Hannah Peeters, 25, froze when a courier of the delivery company Evri he squeezed her chest and leaned forward to kiss her.

She said the driver delivered a package of clothes, but then he asked her if her breasts were real and reached inside her bra.

The assailant complimented her on the size of her lips and kissed her.

When he left, he told her, “I can’t wait to tell all my friends.”

Hannah who was a centerfold model for the popular magazine said: “I feel violated.

“Just because I show my boobs on TV and in magazines doesn’t mean a sleazy man can touch me whenever he wants.”

Now he’s afraid to open his door in Edgware, north-west London. Police are investigating while Evri, formerly Hermes, said: “We take any allegation seriously.”

