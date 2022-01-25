Playboy’s Hugh Hefner? “As I found out with my dog, he was sick.” The ex-girlfriend, shocking words – Libero Quotidiano





The founder of Playboy is now deceased, and therefore can be exposed in all his flaws, connected above all to various depravities. A documentary about the secrets of Hugh Hefnerwho has long been revered as a god: in reality it would be a man with no morality who has built his sexual empire against women as beautiful as they are fragile.





“He was a predator – declared his ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore, now 65 – I watched him, watched how he played. And I’ve seen many girls walk through the gates of the Playboy Mansion with the farm fresh air and leave looking tired and haggard. ” Former school teacher, Sondra became a model of the famous magazine in 1977 and then began to attend him in private after meeting him at one of her many parties, attended by celebrities of the time of absolute level, such as Bill Cosby and Arnold Schwarzenegger.





Theodore dated Hefner for five years – she’d gotten to the point where she was on drugs to get through orgies five nights a week and satisfy all of Hefner’s sick desires. She once she even surprised him in sexual activities with your dog: “I saw him with my dog ​​and asked him what he was doing, I was shocked. He hinted that it was just a one-time thing, that he was joking. But I’ve never left him alone with my dog ​​again ”.