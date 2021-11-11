Playdate postponed to early 2022 due to battery life – Nerd4.life

Playdate, the console with the crank, was postponed to early 2022. The reason? Some of the batteries of the first models were found to be defective, as reported on the console’s official blog. Basically the manufacturers received the first units and tested them, discovering that some batteries wore out faster than they should and no longer recharged, even preventing the console from turning on. For this reason, production was stopped and all batteries already produced were replaced.

Playdate, is a particular hand-cranked console

However, the hitch forced us to postpone the launch date, moving it by a few months. Evidently the 2021 it’s a cursed year, given the excellent postponements there have been (the last of which is Steam Deck).

However, in addition to the battery problem, Playdate will also have to clash with that of the semiconductor crisis. The success of the reservations prompted manufacturers to order more CPUs, but the factory notified them that they would only be available after 730 days. Two years is a bit too long to wait for those who want a product, so we have opted to replace the existing CPUs with more easily available ones.

Of course, all these revisions and replacements have proved costly, but according to what was reported in the official blog post, at least 50,000 units of the console should be available by 2022, with the others arriving in 2023.