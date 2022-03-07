PlayEquall is born, a campaign to promote equality, inclusion and diversity in video games

The Spanish Videogames Association (AEVI) has announced the launch of the initiative #PlayEqualla campaign in which the video game sector seeks to unite to “reinforce the industry’s commitment to the values ​​of equality, diversity and inclusion”.

With a web portal already available for consultation, the organization that represents all the agents involved in the value chain of the sector in Spain has presented this project, which will try to promote a healthy, inclusive culture, in which all genders, races , sexual orientation or socioeconomic status is represented.

#PlayEquall and its six major commitments, project underway

Currently, Spain has more than 16 million players of all ages, genders and conditions. This heterogeneity is also transferred to the development industry, where creators and creators are just as diverse as those who consume their works. “Promoting equality, inclusion and taking care of this diversity at both levels is one of the objectives of #PlayEquall”, they explain in the statement.

These values ​​of equality, diversity and inclusion They are part of the fundamental issues that are worked on within ISFE, the Brussels-based organization that represents the European video game industry and in which AEVI is a member. In this regard, #PlayEquall seeks to unite all stakeholders in the video game sector in Spain; as do other countries around us, such as the United Kingdom (#RaiseTheGame campaign) or Germany (declaration in favor of diversity, Hier Spielt Vielfalt).

In statements of Jose Maria Morenogeneral director of AEVI: “#PlayEquall is a call from the industry to adopt a clear position in favor of diversity, equality and inclusion in the sector, inviting all industry players to actively participate in the commitment to these values.

The platform collects a ethical code that have been prepared jointly by various agents of the sector that consists of six great commitments in terms of equality and diversity at all levels: teams, events and the video games themselves. In the social networks of PlayEquall All kinds of questions are answered and more details about this initiative are offered.

The promotion of free spaces for discrimination, racism, machismo, homophobia, transphobia or any type of intolerance. Implement the values ​​of diversity and equality in teams and structures Optimally develop talent and skills in video game companies. Actively confront abuses of power and harassment to establish inclusive and safe spaces for participation. Work towards equitable, non-judgmental and balanced representation within video games. Consider all aspects of diversity and equality in our games, teams, publications and events.

More information | PlayEquall; AEVI