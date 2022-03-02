PlayEquall, the AEVI initiative that promotes diversity, equality and inclusion

AEVI, the Spanish Association of Video Games, the organization that brings together the entire video game sector (developers, distributors, publishers, stores…), has announced the #PlayEquall initiative, a project that unites the entire sector to reinforce the commitment of the industry with the values ​​of equality, diversity and inclusion.

#PlayEquall is the new initiative of AEVI, after launching actions such as the decalogue of good practices aimed at young players or promoting accessibility in video games together with the ONCE foundation.

This new initiative born with the noble objective of promoting equality, diversity and inclusion in the field of videogames. A community that, in our country alone, has more than 16 million players of all ages, genders and conditions.

Equality, diversity and inclusion in the field of video games are fundamental issues that are being worked on within ISFE, the Brussels-based organization that represents the European video game industry and in which AEVI is a member.

In this way, #PlayEquall arises to bring together all the stakeholders of the video game sector in Spain, in line with other projects that have been developed in other countries, such as the United Kingdom (with its #RaiseTheGame) or Germany (declaration in favor of diversity: hier-spielt-vielfalt.de/en).

In the words of José María Moreno, General Director of AEVI: “#PlayEquall is a call from the industry to take a clear stance in favor of diversity, equality and inclusion in the sectorinviting all industry players to actively participate in the commitment to these values”.

The #PlayEquall initiative takes the form of a live platform that will host content related to industry activity in this area. As the website points out, the video game sector has the responsibility to promote the values ​​of equality, diversity and inclusion, to which it is firmly committed, as an essential condition of its activity.

Therefore, the purpose of #PlayEquall is to contribute to generating a culture that respects and encourages individual expression, regardless of factors such as gender, nationality, race, sexual orientation, religion, disability, age or socioeconomic status.

The platform includes a code of ethics prepared jointly by various agents in the sector and in which the signatories acquire six commitments on equality and diversity at all levels: teams, events and in the video games themselves. These commitments are:

The promotion of free spaces for discrimination, racism, machismo, homophobia, transphobia or any type of intolerance.

Implement the values ​​of diversity and equality in teams and structures.

Optimally develop talent and skills in video game companies

Actively confront abuses of power and harassment to establish inclusive and safe spaces for participation

Work towards equitable, non-judgmental and balanced representation within video games.

Consider all aspects of diversity and equality in our games, teams, publications and events.

The fundamental objective of the initiative is to work together to build a more diverse sector aligned with the values ​​of inclusion and tolerance.

For this reason, #PlayEquall encourages you to participate in the project, and in the same way, to share experiences and practical cases that are being carried out by companies, associations and interested parties, precisely in order to give visibility to the values ​​indicated above.

In this sense, the PlayEquall website includes a section on initiatives where materials and projects implemented from the industry itself in this area will be collected and, at the same time, work will be done on future actions that complement the project.

All parties interested in participating in the project have a place, since the #PlayEquall website, which is already operational, contains a section of signatories (including Hobby Consolas and Axel Springer Spain), so that any association, foundation, institution or individual can join the initiative.