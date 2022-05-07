Player of the first of Sweden, in the sights of the selection of El Salvador

The El Salvador national team continues to look for reinforcements that can broaden the panorama of players that can change the team and that allows it to include, once again, all those players whose parents are Salvadoran and who show their willingness to defend the colors of blue and white in the next processes .

In that sense, this week it became known that under the sights of the national team is a defender of the Kalmar FF. isaac abrego, born in 2006, is among the prospects who could reinforce the youth teams in the near future. Hugo Alvarado, FESFUT scouting, confirmed that there is already an approach with the player who is also eligible for Sweden, where he was born.

Kalmar is part of the Swedish top division and Abrego is currently in the lower divisions. The defender arrived at the club in 2022 and has been one of the prospects to reach the first team due to his ability to defend with the ball and in the air.

“Already making contact,” Alvarado commented when asked if the player is already in the sights of the blue and white.