Player of the Year nominees minus Cristiano Ronaldo

This Friday, the Premier League announced the 8 nominees for the player of the season title, and Cristiano Ronaldo is not included.

This Premier League season has been exciting in many ways. The fight for the title between Manchester City and liverpool has not yet rendered its verdict, Tottenham reignited the fight for 4th place by beating Arsenal (3-0) and the fight for maintenance between Everton, Burnley and Leeds is tighter than ever.

This Friday, the Premier League announced the eight nominees for the title of player of this crazy season with necessarily a domination of the first two in the standings, but also a little surprise.

BREAKING: The Premier League’s picks for Player of the SEASON are in! 🤩🏆 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2022

A lack of size

Returned 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo carried a team of Manchester United in distress and unable to offer a coherent game. The Portuguese did what he could, registering 18 goals and 3 assists, including two hat-tricks in a month (against Tottenham and Norwich), but is not on the list of nominees, so he will not have the opportunity to become the first player in history to win it 3 times in his career.

City-Liverpool dominance

A record that could well be obtained Kevin De Bruyne. Author of an exceptional season, the Belgian still made an impression with a quadruple against Wolverhampton on Wednesday, bringing his total goals to 15 this season, his career high. Winner of the last two editions, he seems favorite to his own succession.

💥 BUT NO?! De Bruyne again! Quadruple for the Belgian and City lead 4-1 against Wolves! pic.twitter.com/eQ96c0EwBu – RMC Sport (@RMCsport) May 11, 2022

Its main competitor should be Mohammad Salahwinner in 2018. The Egyptian has impressive statistics with 22 goals and 14 assists and is once again the attacking leader of the Reds this season, the title of champion of England could have its importance in this duel.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝 😱 A goal we’ll never tire of watching. Out of this world from @MoSalah 👏 pic.twitter.com/mZEq9OI0Wx —Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 3, 2021

The Reds and the Skyblues place other players in this “top 8”, two side. Best passer in the championship with 12 offerings, Trent Alexander Arnold has again feasted on his right side and takes his total to 45 assists in the Premier League. On the Cityzens side, it is Joao Cancelo who delighted with his technique, both on the right and on the left of the defense of Pep Guardiola, who is nominated.

No disrespect to Modric but the assist he gave yesterday, Cancelo does that mostly in EPL games. Am surprised how y’all are reacting lol maybe it’s CL and a goal to keep Madrid in the game. Video credit to Monsif Attoui 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/nluBXK7FCO — Nana Boateng (@2_btts) April 13, 2022

Three Londoners

London teams are also well represented among the nominees. Starting with Tottenham, where Heung Min Son is having his best season in the top flight with 21 goals and 9 assists, he is only one achievement away from the place of top scorer occupied by Salah and is logically among the contenders for the title.

The youth of Arsenal is also rewarded by the presence of Bukayo Saka, who became a leader for the Gunners at just 20 years old, the English international scored 11 goals for 7 assists. Despite a complicated second half of the season, West Ham manages to place a player in the person of Jarrod Bowen (25 years old), co-best passer in the championship in which he also scored 10 goals. Along with Salah and Mount, he is one of only three players to achieve a “double-double” this season.

⏎ The turn and pass from Nuno

🌶 The finish from Saka ⏮ On repeat pic.twitter.com/jh4pQmTGSU — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 28, 2021

A little surprise

The last player to be nominated is not the most anticipated since it is James Ward-Prowse. The 27-year-old midfielder, captain of Southampton, is having a great season in the middle. He scored 9 goals in the Premier League and notably distinguished himself with his 4 free kicks.

The winner will be announced on May 21 in the morning.