Player who longed to play in America is seriously injured

With the shortage of goals in the forwards of America, a player who dreams of reaching the Eagles suffered a serious injury.

America begins to recover ground in the Liga MX 2022, after the poor results obtained at the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament. Despite the fact that Fernando Ortiz recovered the squad, the goal drought continues up front, which is why months ago a South American striker confessed that his dream was to sign for the Eaglesalthough now his goal seems to vanish due to bad news.

From Argentina, various media reported that Luca Martinez DupuyMexican attacker from Rosario Central, He suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee.so it will have to be intervened as soon as possible.

Until now, the Argentine team has not yet given the official medical report, but according to information from the journalist, César Luis Merlo, the 20-year-old striker’s injury will take several months to recover.

“Forward Luca Martínez Dupuy, from Rosario Central, tore the cruciate ligaments in his right knee in practice on Monday. In the next few days he will be operated and will have for at least six months of recovery“, expressed the reporter in social networks.

Is Luca Martínez Dupuy really an option to get to America?

Despite the fact that the Mexican’s desire is to wear the cream-blue shirt, the reality is that, for now, the board headed by Santiago Baños does not contemplate his name as a possible reinforcementalthough it is a fact that signings are needed in attack for the Apertura 2022 tournament.

