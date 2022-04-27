Players ask Elon Musk to buy Activision Blizzard after acquiring Twitter

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Elon Musk is on everyone’s lips as he completed the purchase of Twitter for $44 million dollars. The Tesla manager is no stranger to the video game industry, so gamers flooded the networks with requests for the tycoon shortly after he closed this important deal.

Many have compared the amount Musk will pay for Twitter to the amount Microsoft will shell out for Activision Blizzard ($68 billion), which remains the biggest purchase in the tech industry today. To the surprise of some, several gamers asked Musk to take out his wallet and do everything possible to become the new owner of Activision Blizzard.

Find out: Elon Musk confesses to being a fan of Overwatch

Players ask Elon Musk to invest in video games

Several Twitter users asked the Tesla manager to go deeper into the video game industry with a large purchase. The main candidate was Activision Blizzard, a company that will join Microsoft and Xbox in the coming months.

Despite this, some players asked Musk to take the purchase away from the companies and take control of the studio. The reason? Many want the tycoon to end all the developer’s controversies and fix their latest releases.

Some of the requests sound genuine, but it’s clear that most of them were made in jest, as the trend now is to ask Musk to buy anything to improve it as he is supposed to do with Twitter.

Even some fans of Activision Blizzard games posed as Musk and posted messages announcing the purchase of the studio to relaunch some Hearthstone cards or revive some somewhat abandoned sagas.

elon musk buy blizzard immediately — miyas🌹👁️ (@miyasmiyasmiyas) April 26, 2022

Elon musk should also buy Blizzard so he can bring back actually good Video games — OmegaCyborg (@OmegaCyborg) April 26, 2022

Elon Musk should also buy Activision-Blizzard, so he can bring us an actual remake of Warcraft 3. Not the sad piece of broken code we got instead with Warcraft Reforged. — NoName (@ScalSaver) April 26, 2022

@elonmusk can you buy @Blizzard_Ent pls? They ruin the PvP, the best competitive mode in the game. — Eugene Z* (@Eldares_) April 26, 2022

In case you missed it: Activision shareholders asked to vote against Microsoft deal

Find in this link all the news related to Activision Blizzard. On the other hand, here you will find more information about Elon Musk.

Related video: Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter: will it affect video games?