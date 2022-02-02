players can not log in, Epic Games working to solve

It appears that the Fortnite servers are currently offline, with the large number of Epic Games Battle Royale players unable to access multiplayer services. Tim Sweeney’s company quickly became aware of the problem and updated users on the situation.

“We are looking into a issue that prevents players from connecting to Fortnite services, including signing in, matchmaking, or a request to update the title. We will provide more information when the problem is resolved and the service is restored “, is what we can read in the post that we have reported below. At the moment, therefore, all that remains is to wait for the problems to be solved by the Epic Games teams. We advise you to keep an eye on the company’s social channels, but obviously we will not fail to return to update you on these pages as soon as the situation returns to normal.

Analyzing the source code of the game, the leaker Hypex has found a possible collaboration between Fortnite and Uncharted in view of the release in theaters set on February 17 of the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. A few hours after the publication ofupdate 19.20, the return of the partnership with producer and DJ Marshmello was also officially announced, to whom the Marshinobi and Marsha skins will be dedicated.