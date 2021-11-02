players devise a way to make saves permanent

After months of pressing requests from the playerbase, Housemarque has finally decided to introduce the Suspended Cycle in Returnal, a method with which the Finnish software house allows you to pause your game with disposable bailouts.

Not content, Returnal players have now spotted a subterfuge to be able to make these save files permanent. The exploit requires you to suspend the game via the system introduced by Housemarque, then upload the save to the PlayStation cloud servers and therefore, in case of death, download the save from the cloud and resume playing from the same checkpoint. This allows you to return to the hibernation point as many times as you want as long as the file is in the cloud, albeit automatically deleted from the game at first. Of course, this is a bit tedious process, but many players may find it more frustrating to have to go back to square one each time and tackle the level from scratch.

It should also be borne in mind that the Returnal Suspended Cycle cannot be activated in any way during cutscenes, boss fights, first-person sequences, and during particularly intense combat sections. Did you know that Returnal was elected by UK developers Game of the Year at the 2021 Stars Awards?