Players from a small Michigan school will represent the US in the ‘Valorant’ world championship

MIDLAND, MI – Northwood University’s esports team continues to bring home hardware.

The team, known nationally for its success, won the 2023 Red Bull Collegiate Valorant National Championship in Chicago over the weekend. It continues a long streak of success for the program, which also won its second consecutive “Call of Duty” national championship in June.

Valorant is a free-to-play first-person tactical hero shooter developed and published by Riot Games for Windows. Northwood will now compete for the world title in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 19-24.

The Northwood Valorant team consists of Ali Salahedin of Asbury Park, New Jersey, Benjamin Park of Bloomfield Hills., Michael S. Herrera of Wylie, Texas, Logan Coffey of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, Braden Dippel of Alton, Illinois; and Jeffrey Tomaszek of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

“When we played our first semi-pro event as a college team in August, I knew we had something special this year: we could be with Tier 2 semi-pro teams! It was indicative that we were going to dominate the collegiate championships,” said Jacob Jacob, assistant director of Northwood Esports.

“Overall the team played well and stuck to our game plan and the players should be proud of how they represented Northwood University.”

Northwood defeated more than 50 top university teams last year to win the 2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Northwood’s esports program is nationally recognized and was named the top program in the US in 2022. The team has also found success in other games, winning a global Rocket League competition in 2022.

For more information about Northwood Esports, visit https://esports.northwood.edu/.