Players from Artemisa and Camagüey went to the fists in the Baseball match of the National Series

In the “Estadio 26 de Julio” of Artemisa, the game between Cazadores de Artemisa and Toros de Camagüey on Sunday heated up and the match ended with several expulsions, some Cubans criticized the indiscipline.

The sports journalist Carlos Hernández Luján explained that the incident happened after a home run by Ayala: there was a pitch and the player Leslie Anderson charged Artemisa with a strong slide on second foot high.

Hernández Luján lamented that there have already been 24 expulsions in the young Cuban Baseball Season.

The official media Jit pointed out that the Hunters of Artemisa this Sunday beat the Toros de Camagüey 14×8 at home.

And he referred to the fact that in that duel the benches were “emptied” during and after the clash, in a more than unfortunate event that will have the pertinent analysis, as expressed in the daily report of the national commission.

Those expelled in the clash for Camagüey were Leslie Anderson, Ángel Luis Márquez, Javier del Pino and Julio Raizán Montesinos, while Yuniesky García, Sandro Tornés and José Antonio Jiménez left for Artemisa. In addition, the local Osbel Pacheco ended up in the showers for protesting a count, Jit confirmed.

Right-hander José Ángel García scored his sixth save of the campaign and three homers from Camagüey, namely Leonel Moa, Alexander Ayala and Asniel Fonseca.

Despite having been an exciting show, several Cubans lamented that such displays of indiscipline take place on the ground.

“Events like this are becoming more frequent in our National Series, it shouldn’t happen. Are they handsome? Prove it by striking out Ayala in his next at-bat, this looks like a bush ball,” says an Internet user when watching the video.

For a Facebook user, “the problem is that in Cuba, they want to solve everything with cuteness, except what they should solve with courage: their freedom.”

Another Cuban alleges that the event was an unfortunate reflection of the respect these players have for Baseball and the people who went to watch the game.

“What happens to our baseball players?” asks a Cuban who also adds “This is not the Baseball that these athletes deserve. After the hard training, the trips between provinces, the intense preparation and the hours they spend playing under the sun, this is not the Baseball that they deserve, neither the umpires nor the public nor the history of Baseball in Cuba. It is time for all of us to do what corresponds to us without excuses, only responsibility and discipline are needed”, he adds while asking “Please, return to the ball game the level that you athletes deserve because you have it, that the people deserve and that the history of Cuban baseball has shown that it is worth gold,” he warns.

Some lamented the quality of refereeing during the National Series and blamed the conflicts during the contest on that situation: “Refereeing, a disaster in all games, that’s why these things happen,” says a sports fan openly.

