Players from Nueva Concepción warned of a match-fixing attempt; revealed death threats

Sources inside ‘los Potros’ revealed to ESPN Digital details of the case that puts Guatemalan soccer on alert

ESCUINTLA, GUATEMALA — The leadership of new conception He had a talk with each of the members of the coaching staff and members of the player squad, after the team was involved in an alleged match-fixing case.

According to information that reached the editorial office of ESPNDigital and several sports players in the country, the game between the New Conception and Deportivo Guastatoya (2-3), of day 21 of the Closing Tournament 2022, was scheduled to be rigged.

Sources within the institution told this medium that club leaders held meetings with each member of the team, after the news was released.

Part of one of the files in which the alleged rigging is denounced. screenshot

In the talks, the directors learned that three members of the institution would be involved in the issue. A member of the coaching staff and two players.

According to the files (images, videos and screenshots) held by ESPNDigital, There were three soccer players exposed in the email, but, when they were questioned by the leadership, two would have agreed to have something to do with the issue, the third flatly denied it.

The two players would have stated that they filed a complaint with the Civil national police of the town for death threats before the game against Guastatoya and they would have told a manager that they were victims of those threats as they were forced to fix the game.

According to our informant, the players had to cause their team, Nueva Concepción, to lose to Guastatoya by a difference of four goals, regardless of the final score, something that did not happen, so those who looked for them for the alleged match decided to expose them.

Member of the coaching staff accepts attempted fix

The member of the technical staff that would be involved in the case is a foreigner and would have left the municipality of Nueva Concepción since Thursday, after confessing to the leaders that he had agreed to be part of the alleged rigging attempt out of necessity.

ESPN sought the position of the Nueva Concepción team, but the institution has decided not to comment on it.

The manager of the National League, William Rosalessaid yesterday to ESPNDigital that, having knowledge of the matter, they would file a complaint with the Ethics Committee of the National Football Federation of Guatemala.

Nueva Concepción was promoted from the First Division to the National League in the 2020-2021 season. After a year in the highest category of Guatemalan football, they finished their relegation on matchday 18, after losing 2-0 to Municipal.