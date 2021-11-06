players give the DLC to those who cannot afford it – Nerd4.life

Animal Crossing New Horizons it has been updated to version 2.0 and has also received a DLC, Happy Home Paradise. The latter includes various novelties and the public is somewhat appreciating it. However, being paid, some can’t afford it, so some players are giving away to the poorest.

Through Reddit, user MoonDaDoop claimed he had an extra $ 35 eShop card and said he wanted to give it to someone who didn’t have the money to buy the Animal Crossing New Horizons DLC. The gift was quickly awarded, but this prompted other users to make themselves available to buy the expansion for those who couldn’t afford it.

Animal Crossing New Horizons: a tropical island

As always, we don’t know how many people who said they don’t have the money to buy the DLC are telling the truth and how many are just trying to get the game for free, but we don’t think it’s necessary to dwell on the negative possibilities. What matters is that many players are extremely generous and, in the spirit of sharing and joy typical of Animal Crossing New Horizons, they decided to help others.

It is a laudable purpose which reminds us once again that the world of video games can give life to communities based on positivity and goodness. Always talking about Nintendo: the next console arrives in “20XX”, the word of President Furukawa.