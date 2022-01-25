players increased by 486% with the transition to free-to-play – Nerd4.life

The transition to full speed free-to-play gave a nice shock to PUBG, which he saw increase the user base by 486% these days, thanks to the possibility of free access to the game, according to reports from Krafton in these hours.

PUBG has always remained very popular, in terms of the amount of active players online, but this move to free-to-play has resulted in a really large additional player injection, an increase that had never been seen before for the battle royale in question.

It also appears that the growth rate is higher in some countries, such as Southeast Asia and South America, where there has been an average increase of more than 500% compared to before.

On the other hand, the net increase in players with the arrival of free-to-play was also clear from the data provided by Steam, which spoke in recent days of a new record peak of 691,794 players simultaneously online on the game in question.

PUBG can now be played for free by all through the new free scheme as a base, but to play Ranked Matches, you still need to purchase an upgrade priced at € 12.99.