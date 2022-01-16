players increasingly angry for the New York Times, but sales seem to be going well – Nerd4.life

According to a New York Times article, i gamers are more and more angry for the inclusion of NFT in the world of video games, which they see only as another way found by publishers to make money at their expense.

Despite this, it must be said that the first sales of NFT related to video games seem to be doing well, although it is not clear who actually bought them. Many think that behind certain offers, such as those for the NFTs of the 35th anniversary of the Castlevania series, there are speculators and not gamers, but the anonymity of the transactions makes it impossible to establish anything.

The acronym NFT stands for Non-fungible token and we talked about it extensively in a special dedicated to play-to-earn games, to which we refer for more information on this.

Be that as it may, the comments gathered by the New York Times about NFTs are largely negative. For example, Matt Kee, a 22-year-old player passionate about the Final Fantasy series, sees them as a way to milk gamers as much as possible, without giving anything new in return: “I don’t read anywhere how this can benefit gamers, how it can improve gameplay. We only talk about how to make more money.“

The New York Times thesis is that the hatred of many gamers for NFTs actually comes from afar and is linked to the affirmation of microtransactions: “Over the years, game makers have found more ways to make money from users by charging them to improve characters or to raise their level in games. People were asked for money for digital items like clothes or weapons even though they had already paid $ 60 for the purchase.“

According to many editors, gamers have now digested microtransactions and will also digest NFTs. We will find out in the future if this turns out to be a solid trend for the video game industry or if it will just be a flash in the pan.