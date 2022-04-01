Players of the Honduran national team support the continuity of Bolillo Gómez for the process towards the 2026 World Cup

2022-03-31

WHAT THE PLAYERS SAID

Edwin Solani Solano: “We didn’t close the way we wanted to close, but now it’s time to prepare for what’s to come. ‘Should the Bolillo continue’: “Yes, the teacher must continue, he has been doing a good job, he came in complicated instances and we are already thinking about the next process”

Christian Sacaza: “We are going to continue improving in many things. I qualify my performance as good, thank God, I must continue learning from my colleagues with experience. ‘Would you bet on the continuity of the Bolillo?’: “Yes, he is a good coach”.

The collapse of the Honduran National Team in the FIFA ranking: ninth in Concacaf behind Curacao and El Salvador

Bryan Acosta: “Unfortunately we were in last place, it’s time to raise our heads and think about what’s coming. ‘Would you like Bolillo to continue?’: “That decision is made by the leaders, we take care of it on the field, if it has to continue, let it continue and if not, better things will come”.