Players of the Honduran national team support the continuity of Bolillo Gómez for the process towards the 2026 World Cup

2022-03-31

WHAT THE PLAYERS SAID

Edwin Solani Solano: “We didn’t close the way we wanted to close, but now it’s time to prepare for what’s to come. ‘Should the Bolillo continue’: “Yes, the teacher must continue, he has been doing a good job, he came in complicated instances and we are already thinking about the next process”

Christian Sacaza: “We are going to continue improving in many things. I qualify my performance as good, thank God, I must continue learning from my colleagues with experience. ‘Would you bet on the continuity of the Bolillo?’: “Yes, he is a good coach”.

Bryan Acosta: “Unfortunately we were in last place, it’s time to raise our heads and think about what’s coming. ‘Would you like Bolillo to continue?’: “That decision is made by the leaders, we take care of it on the field, if it has to continue, let it continue and if not, better things will come”.

Angel Tejeda: “Very happy for the goal and a streak that is broken, if another call comes, then to continue scoring and get wins with the national team. ‘Would you bet on the continuity of the DT?’: “Yes, the teacher has a good job, but in this process things were not given to him.”

Edwin Rodriguez: “Sometimes the games get out of hand easily like yesterday, we lack a lot of concentration, but we must learn from everything bad. Personally, it’s my first tie and I’m going to learn.

