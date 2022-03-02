Players of the Ukrainian national team speak out about the Russian attacks and call on the world

2022-03-01

Several players from Ukraine national teamincluding stars Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andriy Yarmolenko, have called on the world of football to “resist” against the Russian invasion of their country, in a video posted on social media on Tuesday by the Ukrainian Federation (UAF).

“We ask the entire world of football to oppose Russian propaganda, to show and tell the truth about the war from Ukraine by all possible means”, the thirteen Zbirna players acclaim in a common statement.

Zinchenko (Manchester City), Yarmolenko (West Ham), Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta) or Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk) appear throughout a two-minute video, interrupted by images of the conflict that broke out on Thursday in various areas of Ukraine.

“We call on all who hear us to resist this war, to stop the destruction and bloodbath. No to war”, say the players.