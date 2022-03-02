Players of the Ukrainian national team speak out about the Russian attacks and call on the world

2022-03-01
Several players from Ukraine national teamincluding stars Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andriy Yarmolenko, have called on the world of football to “resist” against the Russian invasion of their country, in a video posted on social media on Tuesday by the Ukrainian Federation (UAF).
“We ask the entire world of football to oppose Russian propaganda, to show and tell the truth about the war from Ukraine by all possible means”, the thirteen Zbirna players acclaim in a common statement.
See: Russia responds to FIFA after being excluded from the 2022 Qatar World Cup
Zinchenko (Manchester City), Yarmolenko (West Ham), Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta) or Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk) appear throughout a two-minute video, interrupted by images of the conflict that broke out on Thursday in various areas of Ukraine.
“We call on all who hear us to resist this war, to stop the destruction and bloodbath. No to war”, say the players.
Several of these internationals have already raised 500,000 euros ($560,000) to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF).
Also: Coach resigns from his club due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Does not correspond to my values”
Over the weekend, in England or Germany, where Bayern Munich captain Robert Lewandowski wore an armband in the colors of the flag ukrainianthe world of football has shown its support for Ukraine.
FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia from international competitions, especially the 2022 World Cup (November 21 to December 18).
See also: Global sports equipment giant suspends its sponsorship to Russia
For its part, Ukraine can still qualify for Qatar. To do this, they must beat Scotland in Glasgow on March 24 and then the winner of the duel between Austria and Wales.