players on loan from MLS clubs

The idea had already circulated, but now the clubs of A league they are seriously thinking about it. Let’s talk about the possibility of organizing a tournament in the USA during the 2022 World Cup period in Qatar. During the World Cup, in fact, there would be the intention to involve all 20 clubs of the next Serie A in a parallel tournament to be played completely in Orlando, Florida.

Tournament between Serie A teams in America

As reported by Tuttosport, after a preparatory meeting which took place yesterday, the clubs gave themselves a week to reflect and have their say on the project. In case of green light, the search for sponsors and televisions interested in financing the competition.

PHOTO: Getty – Providence Park, Portland Timbers Stadium

By the small and medium-sized companies there would be no doubts: they would see the possibility of playing this parallel championship as a great economic opportunity. The big names are more “troubled”considering that they would go to play in the USA with squads reduced by the call-up for the World Cup.

Borrowing MLS Players: The Idea

Precisely for this reason it would have been advanced a new ideathat is the possibility of grant a supplement of the roses not only with the Primavera players, but also with some players temporarily on loan from clubs in Major League Soccerthe top football league in the States.