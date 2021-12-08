Player’s Voice, vote now your GOTY in the final round – Nerd4.life

It has been available on the official website of the The Game Awards 2021 the final round of the Player’s Voice, which allows users from all over the world to vote for their GOTY of the year. Let’s see all the details on the nominated games and how to vote.

First of all, you can vote at this address. The nominees for the Player’s Voice GOTY of The Game Awards 2021 I’m:

Any user – by logging in via Twitter, Facebook, Google or Twitch account – can vote only one of the games indicated above, but can change his vote before the end of the count. You will have until Thursday morning. At the time of writing, Halo Infinite is first, while Metroid Dread is second, followed by It Takes Two. Obviously we are only at the beginning so positions could change quickly.

We remind you that the list of games arrived at this round is made up of the “survivors” of the previous rounds, always voted by the players. THE Player’s Choice are just one of the multiple votes of The Game Awards 2021 and, as always, they are intense more as an indicator of the popularity of the games than as an index of quality. However, it must be said that this year’s nominees are all of the highest level and we are sure that many will struggle to find a single game to vote for.

The statuette of The Game Awards 2021

Furthermore, let us not forget that i The Game Awards 2021 they are not only a collection of awards, but they are also a great space for developers and publishers to showcase their games. For example, there was talk of a new Sonic game (Frontiers, perhaps?), But also of “4 or 5 titles” at the level of Elden Ring, at least according to Keighley. We also have confirmation that Activision will not be part of the TGA.

Tell us, what did you vote for?