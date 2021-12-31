players will be able to collect tongues and severed fingers, according to the ESRB – Nerd4.life

Elden Ring was recently added to the database ofESRB, the US classification body, which unveiled some interesting and macabre details of FromSoftware’s new work. One of them is that we can collect tongues and severed fingers.

Specifically, the ESRB description states that there are representations of gore in the game, such as “collectibles that include severed fingers and tongues”. In itself the presence of collectibles in Elden Ring could be an interesting novelty compared to the previous works of FromSoftware. However, the description of the entity is rather vague and therefore it could simply be objects that we can collect and add to our inventory to then be used at a later time, for example by replacing the souls of the Dark Souls bosses.

The description of the ESRB also includes other interesting information, which we have reported after the image below. Although the references are vague, in some ways we can consider them as spoiler, so don’t continue reading if you don’t want to spoil any surprises.

Elden Ring, a scene from a trailer

Among “gore” elements by Elden Ring mentioned by the ESRB there is also a “boss who cuts his arm” and a scene where we will see “severed arms hanging from the ceiling”. In addition there is also apparently a “humanoid monster who is depicted partially naked, with scales / scars covering the chest and pelvic regions”.

We remind you that Elden Ring will be available starting from February 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Recently an exclusive interview from EDGE revealed many interesting details about Elden Ring, including inspiration, new development techniques and the contribution of George RR Martin.