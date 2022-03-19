Players with a yellow card in the Colombia National Team vs. Bolivia and Venezuela, Qatar Qualifiers | Colombia selection

The Colombian National Team already has its 28 summoned for the matches against Bolivia and Venezuela, at the closing of the World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar.

A call without many surprises, with the regulars and the veterans, with the same ones who failed before and who will seek revenge now, when the classification depends on a miracle.

But what is striking is that there is an important list of those warned, since they have a yellow card and could miss one of the two duels, next March 24 or 29.

The first absentee, against Bolivia, is clear: Luis Javier Suárez. The attacker from Granada saw the first yellow card in the bitter 6-1 against Ecuador in Quito and the second in the 1-0 defeat against Argentina, in Córdoba. It is the only case because the rumor about Johan Mojica is not true: he is clean after the cards they showed him against Brazil and Uruguay and that he has already paid.

And in the second row are those who will play against Bolivia but will have to take care not to miss the appointment with Venezuela. There are nine concerns to know:

James Rodriguez

louis diaz

David Ospina

William Tessillo

Miguel Borgia

Daniel Munoz

Matheus Uribe

Rafael Santos Borre

John William Square

The question is unavoidable: if it is possible for them to lose one of two games, with such a need for victory, what are they called for?

It’s a big question, with more than one possible answer. In the case of Suárez, the only permanent absentee at the moment, it is understood that the coach does not take him into consideration as a permanent starter and does take him into consideration as an alternative, so it is not a major problem to replace him by one of the 7 most summoned attackers.

The other thing is that it is usual for coaches to go to some players they have a lot of trust in and they ‘give it up’ not having them in one game, because they are certain that they will make a difference in the other.

In the case of Suárez, little applies because he is a man who has arrived more as an emergency and not as indisputable, but it does make sense talking about Díaz, Ospina, Cuadrado and, of course, the DT’s favorite, Borja. In those cases of veterans, the risk must be taken, among other things because they are not players who have a replacement in sight either, with that experience to handle all the pressure that weighs on the Colombian National Team today. The same nine warned arrived at the match against Peru and they knew how to handle it. We will have to trust that they can repeat it.