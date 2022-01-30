“playing a villain changes your career”

Ethan Hawke will play a villain in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight and initially the actor said to himself “worried” to enter the world of comics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe only to delve into the story better and fall in love with the project.

Interviewed by Entertainment Weekly Hawke talked about what prompted him to accept the role: “I’ve always had this theory that when you teach the public how to see the demon inside you, it won’t fade for the rest of your career. Jack Nicholson can play an accountant and the audience is waiting for him to explode like he did in The Shining. It changes your relationship with an artist, so I’ve always been nervous about it. But I realized I’m over 50 and it’s time to put a new tool in the toolbox. The bad guys could be my future“.

Marvel’s first Moon Knight trailer identifies Hawke’s character as cult leader Arthur Harrow. Although details of Hawke’s role are kept under wraps, the actor said that playing a lesser known character it was part of what prompted him to accept the role.

“The world of comics meant a lot to me when I was younger. Oscar Isaac asked me, and I really respect him. So I was hooked on the project, and it wasn’t an intellectual decision at all. It’s more I learned about Moon Knight, the more excited I got, because it’s so much better than trying to create something the audience is already familiar with “, Hawke explained.

And while fans mistook Hawke for Kevin Bacon in the trailer, Moon Knight will debut on March 30 on Disney +.