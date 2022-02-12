“Playing at Maradona is like goosebumps! Naples is my home, the people are special. Xavi my idol, against Barça …”

Land words of Fabian Ruiz of Napoli interviewed in Dazn on the eve of Napoli Inter. The Spanish midfielder has told everything about his passage in the blue.

“Every time I enter the Naples stadium, on the street, I see how people live football here … I know that my decision was the simplest and most correct one.

My earliest football memories were near my home, around my neighborhood, with my brother who is six years older than me. After school, I always went to play with him and his friends. In the streets one learns malice immediately. Playing with the older ones made me grow up quickly. and of this that I immediately took advantage of when I started my professional career. At Betis I started when I was 8, I have good memories of that street football, he’s lost a bit nowadays. Missing seeing those children playing in the street, we used the park benches as doors and marked them with stones.

Once renewed and I continue playing with Betis, then Ancelotti became manager of Napoli and I felt even more interest, I was his first option he said. They got in touch with my agent and he and the club showed great interest in me. This made the decision easier. Coming to a club like Napoli with all its fans, history and the stadium was a step forward for me. It is from the first day I arrived that they showed me warmth and you see how they live football. They gave me the opportunity to play in Europe. The first year with the language, the change, family, friends and everything was a radical change, but I was lucky to find a great dressing room and immediately great companions who are now friends. This made me adapt easily. I spent a great year, especially with Mertens who I was with every day, that’s what took me out to know Naples and I learned Italian quickly. Naples is from the South and people transmit warmth and make you feel as good as it was in my home. I made friends here, everything got easier because you feel at home here.

Playing at the Maradona is creepy, for Diego’s story and what he achieved here. Only those who live can explain the thrill of playing in this stadium for this team.

It was great playing for my hometown team, the debut was … wow, incredible. It is thanks to them that today I am the man I am and the player everyone knows. Setien was fundamental for my growth, he had a lot of faith in me right from the start. Thanks to his style and ideas of him I grew up.

Xavi was a player to follow in everything he did, how he played the ball, defended it, watched the pitch. I know it is very difficult to play like him, I don’t think there will be another like him. But I always try to take inspiration from him and every player.

The night with Barcelona will be special, the stadium will give us an absurd charge because we know that these are very important and significant matches for Naples. We know it will be difficult with Barcelona, ​​but we want to go far because it is very important. We have a good team and we face everyone on the same level. Barcelona are in a good period now after they have strengthened. We have to stay focused for 180 minutes. “

