Playing Final Fantasy VI in 2022 has reminded me why I love JRPGs so much

Final Fantasy VI was one of the most special JRPGs in the saga, a true classic that we are now bringing back with its remastered version Pixel Remaster. How do you play a 1994 title today? Here what has surprised me to see how well it resists the passage of time.

I played Final Fantasy VI a long time ago. The title developed by the not yet merged squaresoft It was originally released on Super Nintendo back in 1994 in Japanese and American territory. Since then, it has toured several platforms, including PlayStation, Game Boy Advance, mobile… It is not for less, and although the fame of FFVII is high, this chapter deserves special attention, as it is still in the hearts of many players. . Also in mine.

With FFVI Pixel Remaster I have rediscovered it, and I could not imagine how much I could enjoy this moment. Despite the 28 years that have passed since its initial release, the RPG directed by Hironobu Sakaguchi manages to show me why it is a true masterpiece of the genre. Its story is a roller coaster of sensations, the characters are memorable, the world to explore is extremely varied, the combat system works perfectly, the music is wonderful… If one day Square Enix deigns to make a remake, it will be difficult to be up to par. A lot. At the moment, what we have is a remaster for PC and mobile. It’s not that he’s the no-go. Of course, it does not go according to the video game piece that the Japanese marked. Even so, it has been enough for me to enjoy it today. The pixelated graphics have been optimized in terms of definition, the soundtrack has been completely renewed, the interface has been improved, there are new options and of course some interesting extras have been added. If you’re from the old school, a JRPG lover or just curious who wants to understand more about a classic in the history of video games, come with me, this interests you.

FFVI and the rebirth of magic

A good RPG draws you in with its gameplay, but keeps you hooked on its plot. Final Fantasy VI is one of those video games, and I am perplexed. I say this because even today exponents of the role-playing genre come out that do not even reach the sole of the shoes. It is extraordinary what they proposed Hironobu Sakaguchi and Yoshinori Kitase way back in 1994. Despite the limitations of working in 2D during the 16-bit era, the construction of the universe, the characters and the plots are absolutely brilliant. It has drama, it has humor… it has it all.

The transition from one situation to another is vertiginous, in an adventure that narrates the disappearance of magic in favor of machines. All until a girl appears – a ray of hope. the fight of land and a group of rebels against kefka and the empire is one of the best things that the Final Fantasy saga has given us. Despite its 40 hours, and that it has many dialogues, it never gets heavy. What’s more, you pay attention to every line of the script, and even what the NPCs in the villages have to say to you (which are already big words).

I’m fascinated. I didn’t remember it being so extremely good. The number of characters that appear is amazing, and you are not always driving the main character, but there are branches that make you see the story from other angles. Additionally, the music appears to give strength to key moments, giving that point of emotion to the sprites and the few but fun animations that exist. The songs have been orchestrated for the occasion and show the highly inspired compositions of Nobuo Uematsu in his best form. Simply sensational.

The construction of the universe, the characters and the plots are absolutely greatI still remember that one of the moments I enjoyed the most was when you inserted the game and witnessed the intro screen, with a snowy landscape in Mode 7 in which the Magitek armored units were advancing. This is still here, but there is a detail that has been missing and that has been a source of criticism from everyone: Square Enix has forgotten to show the credits! This sequence was iconic because it featured the developers’ names while the game’s lavish theme song played, so here’s a big slap on the face to the company for this strange decision.

Removing this detail, the reality is that this version of the game (Pixel Remaster) seemed like a good option to remember this classic today. The game allows you to accelerate the pace of combat, has a quick save option and comes with a good translation to Spanish in all texts. Of course, I would have liked something more ambitious, such as receiving a graphic remake with the essence of Octopath Traveler or Triangle Strategy. That would have been wonderful. However, it is no less true that the original visual aspect is very charismatic, although it does lack vertical synchronization, an aspect that I cannot explain how it has not been included.

Getting fully into the gameplay, say that Final Fantasy VI behaves wonderfully well despite the passage of time. The fighting, supported by the Active Time Battle system, follow a traditional turn-based scheme, but supported by a time bar that urges you to make decisions to anticipate the actions of the enemies. This gives the set a certain tension, which also causes the difficulty to skyrocket in certain situations, such as final bosses.

The progression it is equally great. Level ups are well adjusted, as well as the presence of random encounters. There are other games where excessive grinding is necessary, but FFVI knows how to give you everything in its proper measure. This is one of the reasons why it hasn’t bothered me. To be a game with so many years, its formula is exquisite. This is supported by the fact that each of the characters that joins the group (there are numerous of them) has unique actions and abilities. For example, there are characters that, in order to activate their techniques, you have to follow commands that appear on the screen, in the “quick time event” style.

The other pillar that makes the game so satisfying is in the equipment. Obtaining gil to buy helmets, armor, weapons, and more is a very addictive process, and it also has a brutal impact on our progress. I think today’s RPGs tend to get lost in overbearing skill trees and oversized inventory. FF6 was much more restrained in this regard, with what is just and necessary to be deep, but nothing burdensome.

It was a great game when it was released, it still is now, and it probably will be.The exploration does not lag behind. The world map in mode 7 is one of those things that will be best remembered by those who played it at the time. It was very extensive, with a lot of locations to visit, including towns and caves full of monsters. I was surprised to see that going through the game is still quite an experience, especially since there are times when you don’t know where to go, and you miss that next objective indicator that almost all games have these days. But this was how it was, and I enjoyed it, despite the fact that There was a time when I got stuck, I didn’t remember how to move forward, and I had to pull the guide. Like in the old days, but this time with the Internet.

So there is no need to dwell on something that is obvious: Final Fantasy VI was a great game when it was released, it still is now, and it probably will be for a long time. The deep and complex themes that are addressed marked a turning point in the saga, making this installment one of the most beloved, also for everything that refers to its gameplay and production values. This is a good opportunity to replay it or discover it for the first time, especially if you are a classic gamer… or simply appreciate good video games, no matter how old they are.